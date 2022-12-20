TODAY
Library kids program
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Christmas program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Word 1 program at 4 p.m. The library will be closed Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken alfredo meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Christmas Village
The 2nd Annual Historic Corolla Christmas Village will be held Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event features holiday lights, food trucks, shopping opportunities.
Bridges book signing
Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges will attend a book-signing ceremony at Island Bookstore in Corolla from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for her latest book, “I Am Ruby Bridges,” published in September by Scholastic. The picture book details Bridges’ desegregation of an all-white elementary school from the perspective of her 6-year-old self.
SUNDAY
Christmas meals
Eastern Star COGIC will give away free Christmas Day meals to anyone who wants one at 504 Factory St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all meals are gone. Homebound residents can contact the church at 252-335-2857 for delivery.
UPCOMING
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich and soup meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department at 143 Drinking Hole Road, Belvidere, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Cookie Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.
ONGOING
Expert PC food drive
Expert PC will be hosting a food drive for Food Bank of the Albemarle at 420 N. Hughes Blvd., Suite B, Elizabeth City, through December. Canned meats and beans, grains, pasta, cereals, canned soups, stews, canned fruits and vegetables needed.
Christmas Lightshow
The Walker’s Family 2022 Christmas Light Show at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. All donations will go to the Camden County’s Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights
The Dances Bay subdivision on Dances Bay Road near Nixonton will continue its nightly Christmas light show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Hot Cocoa Crawl
Visit Elizabeth City will sponsor its 2nd annual Hot Cocoa Crawl through Sunday, Jan. 15. More than 30 businesses and organizations will participate in the event which will feature offerings of traditional hot cocoa with a twist.
Window decorating
Businesses in downtown Elizabeth City will be participating in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest through Saturday, Dec. 31.