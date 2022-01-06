If you’re fully vaccinated but haven’t yet gotten a booster shot, health officials have different isolation advice for you should you be exposed to someone with COVID-19 than they do for someone who’s received their booster dose.
Similarly, if you’re a school student who’s eligible for a booster but not yet gotten one, your quarantine advice will be different from that given to a student who’s either gotten a booster or not yet eligible for one.
Albemarle Regional Health Services released new guidance Tuesday from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Division of Health and Human Services that seeks to untangle the sometimes confusing advice about what to do should you be exposed to COVID.
According to ARHS, if you’re exposed to someone with COVID-19 you should do the following according to your vaccination status:
• If you’re not vaccinated, you should stay away from others for five days and get tested on day five after your exposure. If you test negative, you can return to normal activities while wearing a mask for five additional days.
• If you are vaccinated and eligible for a booster but haven’t yet gotten one, the advice is the same. Stay away from others for five days and get tested on the fifth day after your exposure. If you test negative, you can return to normal activities while wearing a mask for five additional days.
• If, however, you’re vaccinated and have either received your booster or are not yet eligible to get one, you don’t need to stay away from others. You should wear a mask for 10 days, however.
In addition, what you should do after testing positive for COVID-19, regardless of your vaccination status, depends on whether you have symptoms.
• If you don’t have symptoms, isolate yourself from others for five days. Then wear a mask for five additional days when you return to normal activities.
• If you have symptoms, isolate yourself from others until you are fever-free and your symptoms are improving. Health officials say the isolation period should be at least five days from the start of your symptoms. Once you stop isolating, health officials recommend wearing a mask for five additional days.
ARHS also released state health officials’ updated information for schools to use when determining when students and staff should isolate or quarantine following a positive COVID exposure.
According to DHHS, school staff and students who have COVID symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested and isolate from others while waiting for their test result. How they should respond after a positive test depends on whether they exhibit COVID symptoms.
If the person doesn’t exhibit symptoms, DHHS recommends they isolate from others for five days, then wear a mask for five additional days. If they do exhibit COVID symptoms, they should isolate from others until they’re fever-free and their symptoms are improving. Their isolation should last at least five days since the start of their symptoms. They then should wear a mask for five additional days.
As for quarantines after a COVID exposure, DHHS’ recommendations differ according to a student’s or staff member’s vaccination status.
• If you’re not vaccinated, DHHS recommends staying away from others for five days and getting tested on the fifth day after your exposure. If you test negative, you can return to school but do so wearing a facemask for five additional days.
• If you’re vaccinated and eligible for a booster but haven’t yet gotten one, DHHS also recommends staying away from others for five days and getting tested on the fifth day after your exposure. If you test negative, you can return to school but also do so wearing a face mask for five additional days.
• If you’re vaccinated and either have gotten a booster or are not yet eligible because you’re not old enough to get one, you don’t have to stay away from others. However, you should wear a mask for 10 days, DHHS says.
One recommendation hasn’t changed: Students or school staff, regardless of vaccination status after an exposure to someone with COVID-19, do not have to quarantine if both they and the infected person were wearing face masks appropriately.