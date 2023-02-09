020923_eda_midwives.jpg

Elizabeth City State University history major Zaina René presents her research on the history of Black midwives in the South in the early 1900s, at the Pasquotank Public Library, Monday evening.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Targeted regulations and educational standards, medical tests, and “intellectual imperialism” all played a hand in the near disappearance of Black midwives in the early 1900s.

That’s what Elizabeth City State University history major Zaina René discovered while researching the dwindling number of Black midwives throughout the 20th century.