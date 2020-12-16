CAMDEN — Camden school officials are eyeing an April or May groundbreaking for a new high school — but some county officials remain skeptical about whether the proposed 10-cent increase in the tax rate will cover the project’s debt repayment.
County voters approved a $33 million school construction bond in a Nov. 3 referendum. Coupled with $12.3 million in state needs-based facility grant funds that the county already has, the county has $45.3 million in potential funding for the new high school.
But some county commissioners expressed skepticism about the project’s affordability at a recent joint meeting of their board and the Camden Board of Education.
School officials worked with M.C. Kahn Construction, which is managing the design and construction of the new school, to reduce the project’s planned square footage from 159,445 square feet to 128,050 square feet. They did so to stay within the project’s $45.3 million price tag.
Rick Ott of MB Kahn Construction explained that the school is being designed with classroom space for 600 students but will include “core” areas that can accommodate up to 800 students.
Ott said the project’s initial size — 159,445 square feet — made the project “way over budget.” The size reductions were necessary, even though some were “extremely painful” he said.
David Cheatwood of First Tryon Advisors presented a funding analysis for the new school that recommended a 30-year loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The county’s annual debt payment would be $1.5 million.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs said the plan appears to redirect to debt service the sales tax proceeds that currently are used to fund annual capital outlay for the schools.
“You can’t spend the same money twice,” Riggs said.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White said that debt repayment at the current project cost, combined with continuing to pay for annual capital needs such as building repairs, would push the county’s tax hike to 14 or 15 cents, and the highest the taxpayers can be expected to tolerate is 10 cents. So the project cost will have to be kept to a level that can be paid for with a 10-cent tax increase, White said.
White said county officials may need to meet with Cheatwood to make sure the numbers are right. He added that it needs to happen soon so the project won’t be delayed.
Asked later about Riggs’ concern, Ott said the Tryon analysis is based on implementing the tax hike a year before the first payment is due and “banking” proceeds in a fund for the high school project so the repayment process starts with a cushion. That plan enables money from sales tax proceeds to be freed up for the district’s annual capital needs.
Maintaining fund balance in the debt repayment fund is key to maintaining the tax rate increase at 10 cents, according to Ott. He doesn’t expect the question over the debt repayment plan to affect the timeline for the project.
Ott told the two boards he was glad to be in Camden on the heels of a “wildly successful” bond referendum. He said it exceeded his best hopes that the referendum passed with 73 percent support.