CAMDEN — Tiffney White took the oath of office as a Camden commissioner on Monday, becoming the first woman to sit on the county Board of Commissioners since 2106.
White defeated incumbent Commissioner Garry Meiggs in the Republican primary for the commission board’s South Mills seat in March. She then defeated Democrat Barbara Riggs in the Nov. 3 general election.
District Court Judge Eula Reid administered the oath of office to White.
Also sworn in at county commissioners’ organizational meeting Monday morning were incumbent Commissioners Randy Krainiak and Ross Munro, who were re-elected after running unopposed in the November election. Krainiak survived a Republican primary challenge from Michael McLain, a former commissioner.
The board also elected Tom White to a third consecutive term as chairman.
Krainiak nominated White for the third term, citing a need for continuity of leadership. There were no other nominations and White was elected unanimously.
“It has been a pleasure serving as chairman the past two years,” White said. He added that he looks forward to serving again.
Krainiak nominated Munro as vice chairman. There were no other nominations and Munro was elected unanimously.
White also announced appointments of commissioners to various advisory boards. Commissioners generally were appointed to continue serving on the same boards they already are on.
For the most part Tiffney White was appointed to serve on the boards that Meiggs had been appointed to, including Albemarle Resource Conservation and Development, the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Services Board, and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The one exception was the Dismal Swamp State Park board. Munro volunteered to serve on the panel, and Chairman White agreed to appoint him to it.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs had raised a question about the Albemarle RC&D appointment, noting Meiggs had experience in agriculture and environmental issues. He said the commissioner appointed to the RC&D board needed to be familiar with agricultural issues.
Tom White asked Tiffney White if she would be comfortable serving on the Albemarle RC&D Board. After she said she would, Tom White agreed to appoint her to that board.
White is the first woman to serve on the Camden Board of Commissioners since Sandy Duckwall left the board in 2016.
Besides the Dismal Swamp Park board, Munro was appointed to the 911 Central Communications Board, the Public Safety Organization, and the Senior Advisory Board.
Tom White was appointed to one of two seats on the Pasquotank-Camden EMS Board, Tourism Development Authority, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Albemarle Rural Planning Organization, and Albemarle Regional Health Board.
Krainiak was appointed as an alternate to the Albemarle RPO and as a member of the Camden Economic Development Commission, Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Home & Community Block Grant Board, Social Services Board, and SPCA Advisory Board.
Riggs was appointed to the Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates, Albemarle District Jail Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium Board, and Northeastern Regional Advisory Board for Trillium.