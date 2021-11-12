HERTFORD — Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White expects his department will be fully staffed by Dec. 1 and its handling of policing in the town of Hertford will be operating smoothly by mid-January.
The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office took over law enforcement responsibilities in Hertford under a contract with the town that went into effect July 1. White said during the first week of July that he expected it would take six months for the new arrangement to be working smoothly, and he said last week that timetable appears to be holding true.
At Perquimans commissioners’ Nov. 1 meeting, Commissioner Joseph Hoffler asked White how the transition was going.
“It has been extremely busy,” White responded.
White reiterated that he thought it would take six months before his office’s policing of Hertford was running smoothly.
White told The Perquimans Weekly last week that call volume has been high but that behind-the-scenes work related to the transition also has been taxing.
At the commissioners’ meeting White did introduce three new employees. Sharon Twine-Goodwin, administrative assistant in the Sheriff’s Office, was hired on Sept. 20. She will provide administrative support for Sheriff’s Office operations in Hertford. Two new certified deputies also have been hired: Ryan Cappel and Spencer Wentz.
The contract with the town of Hertford gives the sheriff’s office five additional sworn officers — four road deputies and an investigator — plus an administrative employee. Those six employees will provide service specifically for Hertford, White said.
The town is contracting with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office for policing following town councilors’ majority vote earlier this year to dissolve Hertford’s police department, citing the high cost of operating a standalone policing agency.
Town officials determined that contracting law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office could save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
The town is providing the sheriff’s office $350,000 under the contract, and also vehicles and equipment. Two former Hertford officers, Dean Palumbo and Jacob Sykes, also became Perquimans deputies under the transition.
The county also authorized in this year’s budget the hiring of two additional deputies. White said once he hires one more deputy his office will be fully staffed. The new hires will bring the roster of sworn officers in the sheriff’s office to 24.
“We have a really good team,” White told county commissioners.