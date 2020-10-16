CAMDEN — A candidates forum Thursday introduced voters to the two women vying for the South Mills seat on the currently all-male county Board of Commissioners.
Tiffney White, a Republican, and Barbara Riggs, who is running as a Democrat, were among the four candidates participating in a forum hosted by the Camden County Republican Party at the county courthouse Thursday evening.
The other two candidates at the forum — both Republicans and running unopposed — were Randy Krainiak, who represents the Courthouse seat, and Ross Munro, who holds the at-large seat.
Included among the audience of roughly 35 people, all of whom were donning facemasks, were state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan. Both Steinburg and Goodwin addressed the audience for about 15 minutes each.
The moderators opened the forum with several questions the candidates had received ahead of time and were allowed to provide prepared responses. The remaining questions were posed by attendees.
White, who edged GOP incumbent Gary Meiggs in the March 3 primary by 12 votes, said her first priority if elected would be to examine county expenses to ensure and maintain a balanced budget. Riggs said she would focus on issues related to Camden’s growing population.
“I’d like to address the needs that are forthcoming due to the housing development coming,” she said, referring to South Mills Landing, a planned 581-unit development on more than 229 acres being developed near Horseshoe Road and U.S. Highway 17 in South Mills.
Commercial development is more important for the county than residential growth at this point, Riggs said.
“We need to bring in more tax money for our county,” she said.
On the same topic, White also said that commercial development is more critical to the county. However, she pointed out she’d rather see more business growth than new housing projects.
“Commercial as in industrial business, not as commercial in apartments,” White said. “I believe we need grocery stores; we need restaurants here, so we can keep our money here in Camden County.
“Our people, most of them, go out of county,” White continued. “They go to Pasquotank, they go to other counties, to buy their groceries. We need to keep them here in Camden.”
Riggs said if elected she would strive to get acquainted with other elected officials in the county. White said she would work to improve the line of communication between elected officials.
“To have more clear and open communication between myself and all departments,” White said. “To work with them anyway I can to benefit our county.”
The early voting period in Camden County began Thursday and continues till Oct. 31. After two days of early voting, nearly 900 county residents have voted in Camden.
Voters must cast their early ballots at the Camden Board of Elections at 117 N.C. Highway 343 in Camden from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.