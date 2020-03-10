CAMDEN — A political newcomer's narrow lead over the incumbent county commissioner in the Republican primary for the Camden Board of Commissioners’ South Mills seat has edged up to 13 votes.
The initial unofficial results from the March 3 primary showed challenger Tiffney White defeating Commissioner Garry Meiggs by 12 votes.
But after the Camden Board of Elections counted some additional absentee-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots on Tuesday, White picked up three more votes and Meiggs added two to his tally.
The new vote totals, which remain unofficial until after completion of the election canvass on Friday, show White now with 700 votes to Meiggs's 687.
Under election law in North Carolina, a candidate has the right to demand a recount if the difference between their vote total and that for the prevailing candidate is not more than 1 percent of the total.
Unofficial results in the March 3 primary showed White defeating Meiggs 697 votes to 685 — a margin of only 12 votes. White carried the South Mills and Shiloh precincts while Meiggs carried Courthouse precinct.
Meiggs remains eligible to request a recount but will not be able to officially do so until the election canvass is completed. He has said he would ask for a recount if he's eligible to do so.
The eventual winner of the Republican primary in the South Mills District will face Democrat Barbara Riggs in the general election in November.