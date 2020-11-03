CAMDEN — Camden County voters overwhelmingly approved a $33 million school bond referendum on Tuesday while also electing first-time candidate Tiffney White to the Board of Commissioners.
According to unofficial results, the school bond referendum passed with 72.96 percent of the vote "for" to 27 percent "against."
Votes in favor of the referendum totaled 4,102. Votes against the referendum totaled 1,520.
In the race for South Mills commissioner, White, a Republican, defeated Democrat Barbara Riggs, 3,904 votes or 70 percent to 1,635 votes or 29.5 percent.
A total of 5,912 votes were cast in Camden for Tuesday's election. That's a turnout of 72.39 percent.