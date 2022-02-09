Rose Whitehurst believes her business experience and community service on behalf of some of Elizabeth City’s most vulnerable residents uniquely equip her to serve as a member of City Council.
Whitehurst is running for one of two open seats in the Second Ward in Elizabeth City’s May 17 municipal election. Incumbent Councilor Chris Ruffieux is seeking re-election to a second term while political newcomer Jon Nettesheim is also seeking one of the seats. The other Second Ward seat is vacant following the resignation of former councilor Gabriel Adkins last fall.
Whitehurst has lived in the city for a total of almost 20 years, including the last 11. She is currently a nurse working with the Veterans Administration and at the Vidant-Chowan Hospital emergency department in Edenton. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and serves as volunteer coordinator for the SOULS Ministry meal program.
Whitehurst said her professional experience also includes opening up two pediatric emergency departments, one in Greensboro and another in Greenville. That work included managing the budget and planning for both projects, each of which took a year to complete.
“I believe the experience and skill set that I have will make me a valuable member on City Council,” Whitehurst said. “I have many years of experience managing large amounts of money on projects. I also have the experience of managing businesses.”
Whitehurst also has a passion for serving the city’s “needy and indigent population.” For the past six years, she’s been actively involved with the SOULS ministry.
She most recently coordinated the ministry’s move from its former site at the former Elizabeth City Middle School band room to its current temporary site in the fellowship hall at Christ Episcopal Church’s St. Phillip’s Chapel.
“I want to extend my service to our community,” Whitehurst said. “I have become more aware of our needs in the city and I just want to be able to give back. I would like to be a voice for people in our city that don’t really have a voice.”
Whitehurst said she supports efforts to establish a homeless shelter in the city, believing “that population is going to grow.”
“I would like to see a homeless shelter, and I believe our city needs some type of shelter,” she said. “That is one of our goals at SOULS.’’
If elected, Whitehurst will play role in naming the city’s next permanent manager. City Council recently agreed to suspend its search for a new city manager and instead find a long-term interim manager. Whitehurst said City Council needs to take its time in order to find the right manager.
“That is a critical position and the city needs a manager that is a strong leader and qualified to move the city forward,” Whitehurst said. “We need to take the time to identify the right candidate.”
Improving the city’s infrastructure, including the water and sewer system and roads, will be a priority of hers if elected, Whitehurst said.
“We need to make sure that we fix those things right, even if it means more money,” Whitehurst said. “We don’t want to put a Band-Aid on it so to speak. We have to ask ourselves what makes the most sense in the long term. We need solutions that reflect accountability and demonstrate integrity.”