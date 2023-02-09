Monument 2

A group of people protesting Edenton’s Confederate monument gather on the plaza at the foot of South Broad Street as a person supporting the monument marches in the foreground.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Hampton Roads’ public radio station WHRO is coming to Edenton next week for a live show that will focus on the ongoing controversy over the town’s Confederate monument.

“Another View,” a weekly call-in radio talk show that features discussions on topics from an African-American perspective, will set up shop at The Venue on Water Street in downtown Edenton. Limited seating will be available for the public to sit and listen to the show.


Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.