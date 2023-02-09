EDENTON — Hampton Roads’ public radio station WHRO is coming to Edenton next week for a live show that will focus on the ongoing controversy over the town’s Confederate monument.
“Another View,” a weekly call-in radio talk show that features discussions on topics from an African-American perspective, will set up shop at The Venue on Water Street in downtown Edenton. Limited seating will be available for the public to sit and listen to the show.
WHRO, founded in 1990 in Norfolk, is known for hosting popular PBS programs such as “This Old House” and “PBS NewsHour.”
The synopsis of the upcoming Edenton show, according to WHRO’s webpage, is as follows:
“For years now, communities across America have been debating the issue of whether or not to remove Confederate monuments. Many (monuments) have come down, but certainly not all. On Thursday, Feb. 16, ‘Another View’ will be live in Edenton, North Carolina, where the debate is ongoing over what to do with a monument to Confederate soldiers near the downtown waterfront. Should it remain in place or be moved to another location? And is the message behind the monument one to establish a pecking order or a way to mourn the dead?”
The program will be broadcast amid a lawsuit against the town of Edenton by a group of plaintiffs, led by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, who say the monument should remain where it is. Town officials have said a settlement to the suit is expected soon.
The UDC recently lost its challenge of the city of Winston-Salem’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. The North Carolina Supreme Court said the case must be returned to Forsyth County Superior Court and dismissed without prejudice.
The WHRO broadcast comes amid the display of an anti-monument billboard in Bertie County, just before the Chowan River Bridge. Up to 20,000 motorists a week see the billboard, according to figures provided to local monument protesters by the billboard’s owner, Lamar Advertising.
The billboard was paid for by Emancipate NC as well as the Move the Monument Coalition Edenton-Chowan.
WHRO’s visit also comes on the heels of a short visit to Edenton by WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, Leoneda Inge. Inge visited the town’s downtown on a recent Saturday, speaking to both protesters and supporters of the monument.
“Another View,” hosted by Barbara Hamm Lee, airs every Thursday at noon on 89.5 WHRV-FM. The Feb. 16 show is scheduled to last upwards of three hours, so WHRO encourages people to reserve a seat in advance via the “Another View” webpage.
The Venue on Water Street is located at 113 West Water Street in downtown Edenton.