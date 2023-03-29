EDENTON — Tensions flared as residents from both Edenton and Elizabeth City confronted an official with Outer Banks-based SAGA Construction and Development over stalled commercial projects in the two communities during a public forum on Saturday.

At King Street Marketplace in Edenton, just steps away from the long vacant Hotel Hinton, residents and community leaders questioned SAGA Director of Business Development Bob Howsare on what they described as a lack of progress on the project.


Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.