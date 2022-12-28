Masonic Lodge

Masons Sydney “Syd” Hill (left) and John Paul Simpson (right) prepare to raise the American flag during a ceremony dedicating a new 30-foot flagpole at Widow’s Son Lodge No. 75 A.F. & A.M. in Camden, Saturday, Dec. 17.

 Kesha Williams photo

CAMDEN — When members of Widow’s Son Lodge No. 75 A.F. & A.M. in Camden County raise the American flag prior to their next meeting on the first Thursday in January, they will recall a windy, sunny Saturday in December.

On Dec. 17, Widow’s Son members and guests gathered on the front lawn of the Masonic Lodge at 106 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, to unveil a new Lodge sign and dedicate a 30-foot-tall flagpole.