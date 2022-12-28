Masons Sydney “Syd” Hill (left) and John Paul Simpson (right) prepare to raise the American flag during a ceremony dedicating a new 30-foot flagpole at Widow’s Son Lodge No. 75 A.F. & A.M. in Camden, Saturday, Dec. 17.
CAMDEN — When members of Widow’s Son Lodge No. 75 A.F. & A.M. in Camden County raise the American flag prior to their next meeting on the first Thursday in January, they will recall a windy, sunny Saturday in December.
On Dec. 17, Widow’s Son members and guests gathered on the front lawn of the Masonic Lodge at 106 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, to unveil a new Lodge sign and dedicate a 30-foot-tall flagpole.
Paul Vincent, who serves as master of the lodge, said the event was a long time coming. He’d spent 18 months planning how the Masonic Lodge could celebrate its bicentennial in 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, putting the celebration on hold for two years.
Vincent said the Widow’s Son Lodge then settled on Dec. 17 to mark the anniversary.
“We were glad to see the people who came to join us that Saturday,” Vincent said afterward. “A Mason in Perquimans County donated the 30-foot flagpole in summer 2020 and a member of this Lodge is responsible for the new sign.”
Vincent said Widow’s Lodge members are active in supporting a number of charitable causes. Their funds have gone to support the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, a residential facility for children founded in 1872 as the Oxford Orphanage. The local Lodge also supports the Masonic and Eastern Star Home, an assisted living facility in Greensboro.
Widow’s Son Lodge is also looking to recruit new members. Like many area organizations, the Masonic Lodge faces challenges attracting newcomers, especially young men. The Lodge doesn’t hold membership drives that have helped other organizations lure new members. However, joining the Masons is easier than some imagine.
“I need to destroy the myth (about joining the Masons) and say the first step is for a man who is interested (in Lodge membership) is to ask (about it)” Vincent said. “There are some people who don’t know that’s the first step to join. You must be 18 and want to join an organization that makes good men better.”
According to Vincent, membership in the Lodge also is no longer limited to a particular county of residence. For more information about Widow’s Son Lodge No. 75 A.F. & A.M., visit https://75-nc.ourlodgepage.com/contact.