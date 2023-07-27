Thicket

 Corolla Wild Horse Fund Facebook page

COROLLA — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund was forced to euthanize a 9-year-old stallion earlier this week that fund officials believe may have been struck by a vehicle.

The fund said in a Facebook post Monday that its staff received a call about a horse that "had not moved for some time" and was not bearing any weight on its front left leg. A fund staffer found Thicket, the horse, and confirmed he could not bear weight on the leg and was "unwilling to move." The staffer also noticed what appeared to be pieces of a vehicle on the road near the horse. 


  