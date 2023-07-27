...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106. For
the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 112 expected. In addition, overnight heat
index values in the urban areas are not expected to drop below
the lower to mid 80s tonight and Friday night.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM EDT Friday. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106. For
the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 112 expected. In addition, overnight heat
index values in the urban areas are not expected to drop below
the lower to mid 80s tonight and Friday night.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM EDT Friday. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund had to euthanize Thicket, a 9-year-old stallion, after he suffered a serious fracture to his front fore leg caused by what fund officials believe was a collision with a vehicle.
COROLLA — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund was forced to euthanize a 9-year-old stallion earlier this week that fund officials believe may have been struck by a vehicle.
The fund said in a Facebook post Monday that its staff received a call about a horse that "had not moved for some time" and was not bearing any weight on its front left leg. A fund staffer found Thicket, the horse, and confirmed he could not bear weight on the leg and was "unwilling to move." The staffer also noticed what appeared to be pieces of a vehicle on the road near the horse.