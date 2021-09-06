A Virginia woman was killed in a boating accident in Hatteras Inlet near the Ocracoke ferry dock on Monday, state wildlife officials said.
Sgt. John Beardsley identified the woman as Brandi A. Cash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia.
According to Beardsley, Hyde County 911 received a call about 2 p.m. that a rented vessel from Hatteras Parasail was traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet when it ran aground on a sand shoal. Cash was ejected from the vessel and then run over by vessel, Beardsley said. Cash died of her injuries, he said.
Numerous law enforcement agencies responded, including the National Park Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Hyde County Sheriff's Office and N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission officers.
The incident is under investigation, Beardsley said.