COROLLA — State wildlife officers are investigating a collision of two personal watercraft off Corolla Wednesday that sent two people to the hospital.
Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the collision happened about 2 p.m. when one personal watercraft overtook another on Whalehead Bay, colliding with the left rear of the second watercraft.
Two people aboard the second watercraft were transported to Outer Banks Hospital where the operator was treated for bruises to his left side and hip and his passenger treated for bruising and a laceration to her left ankle, Beardsley said.
Beardsley identified the operator of the second watercraft as Walter Wuchiski of Fairfield, Connecticut. He said Wuchiski's passenger was his granddaughter. He did not release her name.
Beardsley identified the operator of the first personal watercraft as Frank Corradino, 41, of Clifton, New Jersey. He said a female passenger was also aboard the watercraft. Neither Corradino nor his passenger were injured, he said.
Both personal watercraft were owned by a rental company, Beardsley said. An employee of the company who saw the collision went to Wuchiski and his granddaughter's aid, transporting them back to shore. They were then transported to the hospital by Currituck Fire-EMS.
All four people involved in the collision were visiting the Outer Banks, Beardsley said. Wuchiski and Corradino did not know each other, he said.
No charges have been filed in the collision. The incident is still under investigation, Beardsley said.