N.C. Wildlife and Marine Patrol officers and a U.S. Coast Guard boat crew came to a sailor's aid on the Albemarle Sound during strong winds last week.
Wildlife officers received a distress call from a man aboard a sailboat on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission said in a press release. The man said his sailboat was on the sound near the Scuppernong River.
When Wildlife Officer Dylan Hanes and N.C. Marine Patrol Officer Nick Mobley reached the sailboat, it was about 6 miles northeast of the Scuppernong River and about 1½ miles offshore, Beardsley said. The man wasn't injured but his sailboat was unable to make any headway because of the strong winds.
A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew from Small Boat Station Elizabeth City also responded. The crew towed the man and his sailboat to Columbia where he could wait out the bad weather, Beardsley said.
Beardsley urged boaters to pay close attention to the weather before getting underway. He also reminded them to wear life jackets.