Local reaction has been mixed to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
In an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that the state will be giving away four $1 million prizes in a lottery that state residents enter simply by receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first drawing in the lottery will be held Wednesday and will continue every other week until Aug. 4. In addition, four people between the ages of 12 and 17 who’ve received at least one dose of vaccine will be eligible to win a $125,000 scholarship to any college of their choosing.
While everyone who’s already gotten a dose of vaccine is eligible, those getting their first dose between now and Aug. 4 will have their name entered in the lottery twice.
Some local residents said the lottery is enough to motivate them to get vaccinated.
Tanisha Brickhouse said she mostly tries to stay home when she is not working.
“I’m scared of the pandemic,” she said.
She added that because she takes a lot of other COVID-related precautions she really hadn’t thought much about getting vaccinated.
Omni Johnson said she also hadn’t planned to receive the vaccine anytime soon.
But when Johnson was asked about Cooper’s plan to give away $1 million each to four people who’ve been vaccinated, she said “that just changed my mind.”
Brickhouse, who was eating lunch with Johnson at Charles Creek Park earlier this week, said she had been reluctant to get vaccinated because she had heard of people getting sick in the wake of receiving the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that while some people who receive a COVID vaccine report side effects, severe illness is rare.
Brickhouse said $1 million is a big incentive to get vaccinated.
“A million dollars is enough for me to change my mind,” she said.
Sean Bladow, who was launching his boat from the ramp at Waterfront Park, said the drawing is no incentive for him to get the vaccine.
“It’s not going to encourage me,” he said. “I’m not going to get it unless I absolutely have to get it in order to visit my family overseas.”
Bladow said he knows that COVID-19 is real but believes the threat posed by the illness has been exaggerated.
“I feel like it was portrayed as being bigger than it really was,” he said.
Norwood Boyd said he is already fully vaccinated.
“I have had my shot,” said Boyd, who was enjoying afternoon breezes on a bench at Waterfront Park. “I have had my first shot and I have had my second shot.”
But he said he doubts many people who don’t want to take the vaccine will decide to take it because of the lottery.
“I don’t think they’re going to take it,” he said of the vaccine. “But they better take it.”
Boyd said it’s important to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
An ARHS spokeswoman said the agency is seeing a “steady rate of appointments” for vaccine at its eight health departments. But it doesn’t appear the vaccination lottery had much of an impact on the total number of new vaccines administered in the eight-county region this week.
According to data released by Albemarle Regional Health Services, the region’s health department and its health partners this week administered a total of 783 first doses of vaccine and another 1,263 second doses or single doses of the J&J vaccine.
That compares to last week, when 782 first doses and 1,180 second doses were administered in ARHS’ eight-county region.
The additional vaccinations did boost the total number of persons age 12 and older who are now fully vaccinated over 50% while the number of persons who’ve now gotten at least one dose is 52.4%.
According to state health officials, North Carolina has administered nearly 8.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far, with 51% of the adult population now fully vaccinated.
Fifty-five percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 81 percent of people 65 and over, state officials said in a press release Friday. Approximately 2.5 million adults in North Carolina have not been vaccinated, the state said.