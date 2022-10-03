CURRITUCK — Currituck voters will see something on next month’s election ballot they didn’t two years ago: a contested race for county commissioner.
Republican incumbent county Commissioner Kevin McCord is being challenged by Democratic political newcomer Claywood Wilson for one of the seven-member board’s two at-large seats.
McCord, a patrol Lt. with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office who has been with the department for a total of 20 years, was elected to the board in 2012 but resigned two years later after being appointed a court magistrate. Under state law, magistrates cannot serve as an elected official.
McCord is seeking a second term after voters returned him to the commission board in 2018. Four years ago, he defeated Democrat Joe Payne with 72 percent of the vote.
This time, McCord is facing Wilson, a life-long resident of the county who worked for the county’s public works department for over 15 years before retiring.
McCord, who moved to Currituck when he was a child, said his love for the county is one reason he is seeking another term. He said he has worked hard to keep property taxes low and will continue to advocate for conservative fiscal policies if re-elected.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I want Currituck to thrive, do well and grow the right ways,” McCord said. “We are the ninth-lowest (property) tax rate in the state. It’s a nice place to live and it is a nice place to raise a family.”
Wilson said if he’s elected he will make it a priority to attract businesses to the county so that “young people don’t have to leave Currituck to find a job.” He also said he would work to attract a hospital to the county.
“Somebody needs to speak up and get businesses to come here so our young people don’t have to leave,” Wilson said. “Elizabeth City, Dare County have hospitals why not us? It could save a lot of lives and it would attract other businesses to the county.”
McCord said he will continue to make sure that the public safety agencies and the school system in Currituck continue to receive proper funding as the county grows.
“There are going to be some challenges,” McCord said. “The county is growing, the beach is growing, the tourist season is longer. We do a good job on that (funding), fire, EMS, public safety.”
McCord said prefers to build schools on a pay-as-you-go basis, but said that voters may have to approve a bond referendum to finance building new schools and renovate existing ones. He expects the county will need to build at least two new schools in the next 10 years.
“Pay as you go would be ideal,” McCord said. “I like to pay as you go with everything so not to raise taxes. There are some things people will spend money on and one of them is their children. I think we have a good school system.”
Wilson says commissioners need to be more transparent and open with citizens, adding that he believes some county issues are decided out of sight of the public. He would advocate for hosting town halls around the county and holding some commissioner board meetings on Saturdays so that the public could more easily attend.
“It’s the people’s money, let the people decide how it is spent,” Wilson said. “Before making a decision ask the public first. A lot of people don’t know what is going on and not everybody has internet. They are hiding behind technology. We need to get more people involved. We need to start there.”
Wilson is seeking to be the first Democrat to win county office in Currituck since former Democratic Sheriff Susan Johnson won re-election in 2014 by just 77 votes.
Wilson acknowledges he faces an uphill challenge trying to unseat McCord but believes he can attract unaffiliated and GOP voters because of his message of more transparent government.
“I’m going to speak my mind and everybody that knows me knows that,” Wilson said. “It will be hard but I tell people that I am for everyone.”