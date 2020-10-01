From his time as a kid drawing trucks, action figures and cartoon characters to his years as a Pitt Community College art instructor, Richard Wilson always had the same goal in mind: to improve his work enough to become a full-time artist.
In 2014, Wilson finally was able to realize his dream. The Greenville resident now makes his living as an artist, spending his non-working hours preparing for weekend exhibits and traveling to compete in prestigious art competitions.
Wilson’s pastels have brought a string of awards over the past 20 years. They include the 2019 Best in Show award at Art Beats & Eats in Royal Oaks, Michigan; the 2019 Most Unique award at the New Orleans Jazz Festival; and the 2018 Best in Show/Drawing award at the River Arts Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.
Wilson’s work is also drawing national attention. In November 2018, writer Daniel Grant featured Wilson in a story in the Wall Street Journal, describing him as “one of the most successful artists you’re likely to actually meet.”
Wilson’s pastels are also featured in the personal art collections of prominent figures like Tom Joyner, Hank Aaron, Tina Knowles, Clifton Davis, Ed Gordon and Gladys Knight.
Friday marks Wilson’s first art exhibit in Elizabeth City. As Arts of the Albemarle’s guest artist for October, some of his pastels will be featured in AoA’s 516 Gallery starting with Friday’s First Friday ArtWalk. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interviewed earlier this week, Wilson said he’s looking forward to Friday’s visit. Elizabeth City is where his father — a great inspiration to him as a young artist, he says — earned a bachelor’s degree from Elizabeth City State University. He said his two brothers, Montez and LaDerrick, also attended ECSU and played sports at the university.
Describing his pastels as nostalgic, Wilson says he tries to use his art to make human connections. Some of his works feature people who are close to him; others feature his representations of sports figures like Joe Lewis, Muhammad Ali, Lee Elder and Michael Jordan.
Wilson has also used his pastels to highlight lesser-known figures like Bessie Coleman, an African-American and Native-American female pilot. After being denied admission to several U.S. flight schools, Coleman learned French and moved to France, where she earned an international pilot’s license in Crotoy in 1921.
Wilson is also proud of his official portrait of George Henry White, the last former slave to serve in Congress.
“My work is an opportunity to put out powerful art and teach history that’s not taught in school,” Wilson said. “My Shadow Series shows a little boy, my nephew actually, wearing boxing gloves. That image appears before a faded-out painting of Joe Lewis. There is an element of symbolism in the paintings in that series.”
At AoA, Wilson will exhibit works from his Shadow Series, some of his landscapes, and pastels from his Southern Girl series. The latter features pastels of the youngest of his three daughters, Jiyah, at various ages as a child.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of shows Wilson had planned to attend over the past few months got canceled. He said he was glad to accept AoA’s invitation to exhibit, noting that art galleries are beginning to reopen to the public.
His own schedule is beginning to pick up. His show at AoA in fact is one of four he has scheduled between the last week of September and the first week of October.
“I also have a fine arts Facebook live art show scheduled, so I’m pretty busy,” he said.
When he’s not making pastels or exhibiting his work, Wilson likes to talk to art students about plotting a career as a full-time artist. He said he always encourages students to develop their skills with a mind toward to becoming a full-time artist. He says he gets a lot of satisfaction from those talks.
“I think it is helpful to have a purpose,” he said. “You have to have a way to make it (art) useful. After I stopped teaching at the college and doing art full time school teachers and principals would see how positive my work is and ask me to visit their schools and speak to their students.”
Wilson is looking forward to meeting both artists and aspiring artists at Friday’s exhibit of his work at AoA. He thinks now is a good time for artists to be productive.
“I understand most artists are at different stages in their career,” he said. “Situations may be different. If you have time, now is a good time to create art. When the economy improves and the number of shows improves for the public to view, you will have work ready to show.”