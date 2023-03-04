The wind got the best of Olympic hopeful marathon runners Tai Smith and Kaylee Flanagan Saturday morning at the 2nd annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.

Smith, 25, easily won the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:22.53 but that was short of the of the 2:18.00 time needed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Qualifying Marathon that will be held early next year in Orlando, Florida.