WINFALL — Winfall Town Council has agreed to spend more than $30,000 to renovate its aging town hall despite pushback from the town's mayor.
The council voted 2-1 Feb. 13 to accept A.R. Chesson's approximately $31,000 bid to perform restorative work at the town's municipal center that includes replacing some rotted wood decking.
Councilwoman Carol Cooper told council that A.R. Chesson submitted the lone bid for the work. She said she spoke with five other contractors, none of whom submitted a bid for the project.
Winfall Mayor Fred Yates expressed opposition to the project, saying the town doesn't have the funding for it.
“It (funding) could be pulled from the contingency fund,” Cooper offered. “The contingency fund is for contingencies throughout the year and this is a contingency. Three months ago it was the ultimate emergency to get our building repaired. Now it’s ‘let’s put it off another month and another month.’”
Councilman Preston White motioned to table the matter until the town has funding available for the project in its budget, or until after Winfall leaders meet with an official from the Local Government Commission, expected to visit in the coming weeks.
But Councilwoman Valery McDonald voted with Cooper to accept Chesson's bid, making the vote 2-1 in favor or proceeding with the project. The council currently has only three voting members following the resignation of Councilor Virginia Powell, who recently moved from Winfall.
Yates, however, still attempted to table the matter, drawing strong pushback from both Cooper and McDonald.
“We need to take our time and look at the situation,” Yates said. “But we don’t have the money and we don’t know where the money is coming from.”
Cooper again insisted the council could use money from the town’s contingency fund.
“You don’t get to decide if we’re going to table this,” Cooper told Yates.
Eventually, after a few minutes of back and forth between Cooper, McDonald and Yates, the council agreed to move forward with the project.
In another matter, McDonald mentioned three potential grant opportunities for the town, one for housing loans and housing repair, one for sewer upgrades and one for facilities upgrades. Winfall was recently placed on the state Local Government Commission's Unit Assistance List because of concerns about the financing of its Water and Sewer Fund.
Steve McDonald, while speaking in public comments, proposed a strategic planning initiative for the town. He requested the council hold a two-hour public meeting for town residents to weigh in on potential housing loans as well as a long-term vision for development and home/commercial asset improvement.
Other business, Winfall’s council:
• Agreed to post a public notice seeking a new council member to replace Powell. The appointee will serve the remaining months of Powell's four-year term which ends this November. Applicants must be at least 21 and have been a town resident for at least one year.
• Approved an agreement with Southern Software, the system used to prepare the town’s billing
• Approved a resurfacing contract to fix potholes on town streets.