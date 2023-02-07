An Elizabeth City woman who has taken care of 110 children since becoming a foster parent 22 years ago considers foster parenting a labor of love.
Joan Winslow and her late husband became foster parents for the first time in 2001.
"My children were grown and gone and a friend of mine in Virginia had retired and she was doing it and she started talking to my husband and I, encouraging us to go into foster care," Winslow recalled during an interview last week. "And we did."
Pasquotank County social services officials have recently reported a dire need for additional foster families in the county.
Pasquotank Department of Social Services Director Kathy Ford said last week that typically there about 20 children in the county who at any one time are in need of foster care. However, there are only two foster care homes in Pasquotank that are licensed by Ford's agency.
Ford said the shortage has forced DSS to place children in need of foster care in homes as far away as Charlotte and Lumberton, in South Carolina, and in Danville, Virginia.
Several factors have contributed to the dearth of foster care homes in the county, Ford said. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role. But the number of aging parents in the foster care system is also having an effect.
Winslow is aware of the need for more foster families in Pasquotank.
"I wish more people in this area would give it a try," she said.
Winslow said she and her husband were motivated by a love for children to become foster parents.
"The love of children and love of being involved in helping somebody is the main thing," she said,
The Winslows had children placed in their home within 60 days of completing the required training that lasted 13 weeks.
The training covered parent and child health, patience and understanding, and how to help different children.
"You had to have some understanding of all kinds of situations — how to project them and yourself," Winslow said. "And mainly to understand what they had been through."
There also was a background check, "which was OK with us because we knew we had made our best effort to stay out of trouble," she said.
Just like in traditional families, teamwork is important. Both parents need to be involved in a child's care, Winslow says.
"If you're married you really need to be on the same page and do it together," she said.
The first kids the Winslows fostered were 8 months old and 18 months old. The couple ended up adopting those children, who are now 21 and 23.
Over the years the Winslows began to foster older children.
"The older children were more of a challenge," Winslow said. "You had to deal with what they knew was right, and what they thought they knew was right, and how to interact with them. You had to say, 'you may not have heard of this, but this is a better way.' You just had to work with them."
Winslow's husband died in 2008 but she has continued working as a foster parent.
"I have three at the present time," she said, noting their ages are 9, 4 and 2.
She still hears from some of the children she has taken care of over the years.
"Some are doing good and some have fallen by the wayside," Winslow said. "But most are really doing good. That is a joy, too. It lets you know that you did something that helped."
Winslow is now 73. Her interest in fostering kids hasn't waned.
"It is a joy," she said. "It is really a joy. There are still trying times but I think patience is the key — patience and understanding."
Winslow said she looks forward to continuing to serve as a foster parent.
"I hope that the good Lord will keep me in good health that I can continue to do this as long as I would like to," she said.
Winslow said it is really a joy to know that she can help children in some way.
People who are interested in being foster parents can contact the county department of social services or other agencies that provide foster care, Winslow said. The phone number for the Pasquotank DSS is 252-338-2126.