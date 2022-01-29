Friday night's winter storm dropped up to 2 inches of snow in some parts of the region but caused no major issues, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said this morning.
“None, no issues, no reported power outages,” he said.
Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page at 8 a.m. Saturday that the snow had ended and any last flurries of snow would be “out of here in the next hour.”
“A few roads have snow and slush cover but the majority are just wet,” the Facebook post said. “Temperatures will rise this afternoon, but quickly drop below freezing (tonight). Any snow melt will freeze and will cause icy conditions tomorrow morning. Reminder to use caution if you must travel.”
The overnight storm dropped less snow than last weekend's storm. That storm, which similarly began late Friday and ended Saturday morning, dropped between 6 and 8 inches of snow on the region.
Friday's overnight storm did cause at least one significant power outage in Currituck County.
Almost 3,700 Dominion power customers in Moyock lost power for an hour early Saturday morning. Power went out at 5:16 a.m. but was restored at 6:15 a.m.
The problem appeared to be on a pole at Southland Restaurant and convenience store near the state line. Power crews finished work around 9 a.m. at Southland, but power had already been back on.
A Dominion outage map at the time showed no other major outages in northeastern North Carolina or the Hampton Roads area.
Pasquotank convenience sites, the landfill and the library opened at 10 a.m. today.
Currituck convenience sites were closed Saturday.