The first First Friday ArtWalk of 2023 will be smaller than recent ones, particularly those held at the end of 2022.
Fourteen venues are scheduled to participate in Friday's monthly showcase of local artists and musicians that gets underway in downtown Elizabeth City at 4 p.m.
By comparison, 36 venues took part in December's ArtWalk and nearly 40 took part in November's event.
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant said ArtWalks in January are "always a little more small and cozy" than others because "business owners are taking a breather from the hectic holiday season" and getting ready for the new year.
But that's OK, she said, because "a smaller ArtWalk allows for more time to visit those who are participating and enables you to more leisurely linger and chat with artisans, business owners, and other ArtWalkers."
Malenfant also noted that when the downtown ArtWalks began, "14 stops was considered a large event."
Friday's ArtWalk does coincide with Port Discover's ribbon cutting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for its new upstairs STEM lab, which director Dana Parker says will allow the hands-on science center for kids to expand its programming for older students. EC Ukes (a ukulele group) will be performing music in the newly renovated space at 611 Main Street.
Port Discover also will hold its monthly STEAM program during ArtWalk for kids ages 4-10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for the first child, $5 for each additional child. Pizza, drinks and snacks will be provided. Register at www.portdiscover.org.
Also on Main Street Friday, Jade Whale Co. will host local artist Mile High Oddities featuring its handmade crystal jewelry and bracelets, and Copper Canyon Bath Co. will host Matt Greene of MG Custom Woodworking.
Elizabeth City Pizza, at the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main, will host a Flood the Arcade event and performance party coordinated by Ellen Minton.
Small Town Trendz, at 510 E. Main, will feature Emily of Bee's Southern Creations. Attendees will also get to create an AnimalLand pal for $25 and sample a peppermint cocoa mixcraft through Small Town Trendz's participation in Visit Elizabeth City's Hot Cocoa Crawl.
At Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main, Laura Hughes will be the featured artist and musician Nora Crouch will be performing on the dulcimer.
Brad Privott will be performing live music at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main Street from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Over on Poindexter Street, Big Boss Burritos will host Frarbears Kinda Famous Hot Sauce, Liza Franco, William Long, and LeShawn Williams. The restaurant also will showcase its new food truck at Mariners' Wharf Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Leponic Studios will be promoting its upcoming "Darker Knight" film outside the former Carolina Theater at 109 N. Poindexter.
On Colonial Avenue, Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will host Muddy River Makers, a maker of handmade gifts, jewerly and decor, and live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. by Gina Swoope & Jacob Vanko. Crank's Shoe Repair, at 509 E. Colonial, will again be featuring the works of William C. Hoffman.
At 201 N. Water Street, Dice Goblins will premiere the "Adventures in Oz" role-playing game, while at 400 S. Water, Divine Illumination & Holistic Healing will host a community meditation event at 6:30 p.m.
On Fearing Street, Shut Up & Listen Records will host live music by Casey Colson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Malenfant also reminded ArtWalk attendees that the Hot Cocoa Crawl is still underway through Jan. 15. Locations for the crawl are available at www.HotCocoaCapital.com.
She also noted that ECDI will be providing free rides on its new slow-moving transport vehicle from public parking areas to ArtWalk venues between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.