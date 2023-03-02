...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Lloyd Griffin will showcase his photographs of the Coast Guard as well as coastal scenes at Harbor Pharmacy at 606 E. Main Street during Friday's First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Elizabeth City.
With the second annual Coast Guard Marathon Weekend set to begin Friday afternoon, expect downtown Elizabeth City to be a little more crowded for March's First Friday ArtWalk.
Runners participating in the 5K — the warmup for Saturday's half marathon and full marathon races — will start at Waterfront Park at 4 p.m., which is also when the monthly showcase of artists and musicians gets underway. The 5K route also will take runners along Main and Water streets — prime ArtWalk pathways — before ending back at the park.
ArtWalkers will be treated to a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Silent Drill Team in the 500 block of E. Main Street at 6 p.m. Traffic will be stopped in the 500 block of Main for approximately five minutes for the performance, according to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant.
Another highlight of this month's ArtWalk is the long-anticipated opening of Tooley's Tavern at the Narrows in the former Level's building at 400 E. Colonial Avenue. After ArtWalk, Frank Sings Frank, a musical act featuring the music of Frank Sinatra, will perform from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Also, Juniper Cocktails, which recently opened off Pailin's Alley at 606 E. Colonial Avenue, will take part in its first ArtWalk.
Main Street will again be the site for a lot of ArtWalk activity.
Lloyd Griffin will showcase his photographs of the Coast Guard as well as coastal scenes at Harbor Pharmacy at 606 E. Main. At 607 E. Main, Royal Charm Bracelets will be at InStitches. Scott Duncan will also be playing the violin.
Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main, will be featuring the artwork of K-12 students from the Elizabeth City-Public Schools, Camden County Schools and Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technology.
Small Town Trendz, at 510 E. Main, will showcase the handcrafted clay jewelry of Blakelynne & Co.
Water’s Edge Boutique and Copper Canyon Soap Co., both at 507 E. Main, will host “create-your-own” experiences starting at 11 a.m. Water’s Edge will host a “Create and Pour Your Own Candle” event and Copper Canyon will host a “Paint a Bath Bomb” event.
Sanctuary Design Co., at 501 E. Main, will host PrLeigh and decoupage oyster shells. Also, the Albemarle Regional Paint Out Pals will be sketching outside on the sidewalk starting at 4 p.m.
Also showing their work outside will be the Colonial Quilters, who will posted outside No Limit Fitness at 515 E. Main.
Mike Kelly will be performing live music at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
On Water Street, Cozy Carolina Boutique will host Newland Metal Works. Seven Sounds Brewing Company, at 112 N. Water, will host Collins Clay Co. and their handmade clay jewelry, and Phil Watson who'll be performing live music starting at 7 p.m.
The Market, at 102 N. Water, will host Typsy Gypsy sewing and alterations. The Waterworks building, at 400 S. Water, will host Divine Illumination from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Nearby, a "Flood the Streets" music event and performance party organized by Ellen Minton will be held at Mariners' Wharf Park.
On Poindexter Street, Bijoux Vibes will host Sydni and Ron Bates of Scrub Life Boutique. Also, Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing, at 206 N. Poindexter, will host Jessica Askew of Psyche's Trove Jewelry and Art.
On Fearing Street, Shut Up & Listen Records will host live music performed by Nora Crouch and Michael Koch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also, Ariana Martin of Mystic A Crystals will be outside from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Art of Juicing will be at Electric Garden, at 608 E. Fearing.
Over on Colonial Avenue, Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will host Samuel Clayton of Uniquely Paints and live music by PBNJ from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Also, Ernest Banks will showcase the artworks of William C. Hoffman at Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial.