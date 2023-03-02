With the second annual Coast Guard Marathon Weekend set to begin Friday afternoon, expect downtown Elizabeth City to be a little more crowded for March's First Friday ArtWalk.

Runners participating in the 5K — the warmup for Saturday's half marathon and full marathon races — will start at Waterfront Park at 4 p.m., which is also when the monthly showcase of artists and musicians gets underway. The 5K route also will take runners along Main and Water streets — prime ArtWalk pathways — before ending back at the park.