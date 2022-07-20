With inflation at a 40-year high and gas hovering above $4 per gallon, it’s no surprise demand for Food Bank of the Albemarle's services is up 18% from a few months ago, the food bank’s director says.
According to Liz Reasoner, more than 48,000 residents of the food bank's 15- county territory are now considered food insecure. Reasoner also anticipates the demand for food in the region to continue to grow throughout the rest of the year.
“Given the current economic situation, this is expected to continue to rise over the next few months into the holiday season,” she said.
Inflation topped a 40-year high in June when the cost of groceries and other consumer goods reached 9.1% higher over last year’s prices. While the cost of gas has dropped in the last few weeks, prices still remain above $4 per gallon.
“Inflation is currently at a 40-year high, while household incomes have not increased,” Reasoner said. “Unemployment and underemployment continue to push families into financial crisis, and those struggling to make ends meet need Food Bank of the Albemarle and our partner agencies for food assistance.”
The food bank has seen a decrease of more than 30% in food typically provided through U.S. Department of Agriculture programs that were available last year, Reasoner said.
“We are seeing a shrinkage of available foods through these programs, but are working diligently with local growers and farmers to make up the shortfall,” she said. “We also have to rely on purchased food to meet the increased need.”
Reasoner said food banks throughout North Carolina, as well as the nation, are struggling with supply chain disruptions, a decrease in food and financial donations, plus challenges associated with the costs of fuel, labor and operational costs.
According to Reasoner, residents can help Food Bank of the Albemarle in two ways.
“The greatest need right now continues to be public support of financial donations, and volunteers to assist with food packing and distribution,” she said.
For more information on how to donate or to volunteer visit Food Bank of the Albemarle online at afoodbank.org or by calling 252-335-4035.