The region's emergency management director said he plans to recommend that city and county officials delay the opening of schools and city and county offices Thursday because of the threat of winter conditions Wednesday into Thursday.
Forecasters have said a snowstorm starting late Wednesday night could produce up to two inches of snow in some parts of the region.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnel was scheduled to meet with the Emergency Management Control Group later this afternoon. The control group consists of the county managers in Pasquotank and Camden counties, the Elizabeth City city manager and local law enforcement officials.
“I am going to at least recommend that they delay the opening of schools and county and city offices,” Parnell said. “I have to talk with the control group this afternoon to see what they want to do. That is up to the discretion of the Control Group, but that is my recommendation.”
Parnell received a storm update from the National Weather Service early Wednesday afternoon and said areas north of the city in both Camden and Pasquotank could get two inches of snow with lesser amounts expected in Elizabeth City and south.
“I urge everyone to stay at home, stay in place,” Parnell said.
City Public Utilities Director Dan Bell said city crews will start pre-treating city streets this afternoon with brine.
Even with brine on major roadways, officials warned motorists about the likelihood of encountering slippery roads on their commute to work in the morning.
Rainfall this evening is expected to mix with snow after midnight, resulting in snow accumulations of up 1 inch, with some areas seeing up to 2 inches, the National Weather Service reported.
Besides snow, the region could also see northwest winds of 35 to 40 mph late Wednesday into early Thursday.
The threat of icy road conditions prompted Albemarle Regional Health Services to reschedule its COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those needing a first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Thursday to Friday.
A winter weather advisory for northeastern North Carolina and South Carolina will be in effect from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Thursday.