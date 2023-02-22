...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
WINFALL — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to law enforcement emergencies in Winfall because the town doesn’t have any law enforcement officers.
“We are responding to calls the same as we do anywhere in the county,” said Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White.
But unlike town officials in neighboring Hertford, Winfall town officials thus far have not entered into a formal contract with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in the town. H e r t f o r d officials entered into a contract with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services nearly two years ago, in July 2021.
According to its contract with the county last year, Hertford gave the sheriff’s office five additional sworn officers — four road deputies and an investigator — plus an administrative employee. Those six employees provide service specifically for the town of Hertford.
Hertford is providing the sheriff’s office $350,000 under the contract, and also vehicles and equipment.
White said any initiative in Winfall regarding contract discussions would need to come from the town.
“It’s all up to them,” he said.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath also confirmed that he has not been approached by Winfall town officials regarding law enforcement in the town.
There was a preliminary conversation last summer about a possible formal arrangement involving the town of Winfall and the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Winfall appeared interested in seeking a short-term agreement for law enforcement services with the county.
But Winfall Town Councilwoman Carol Cooper told other councilors that in her conversation with Heath, the county manager had advised her that Perquimans would not be interested in a short-term agreement with Winfall. Cooper said Heath specifically expressed concern about the difficulty of hiring a deputy for Winfall under a short-term deal.
Winfall officials also noted that when the town of Hertford agreed to a policing contract with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office took possession of all of the town’s police equipment and vehicles.
Cooper said at the time that didn’t seem right or smart to her for Winfall to turn over its policing equipment and vehicles to the sheriff’s office.
Contacted by phone this week, Winfall Mayor Fred Yates referred questions about Winfall policing to Cooper.
The Daily Advance was unable to reach Cooper by the deadline for this story.
The subject of policing in Winfall came up at the town’s council meeting earlier this month.
A representative from the State Bureau of Investigation told town employee Valerie Jackson that if the town goes without police service for a prolonged period of time, it could lose its ORI, or Originating Agency Identifier, status.
Jackson told Winfall Town Council that she told the SBI that a town police force is on hold until a budget is put together or until council decides what it wants to do about the issue. She noted that the SBI official said that once a police force is dismantled, it’s difficult to bring back.
Tyler Newman, staff writer for The Perquimans Weekly, contributed to this report.