...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Testimony got underway Tuesday in the murder trial of an Elizabeth City man charged in the October 2020 shooting death of Kaleb Bilger.
The trial for Brandon Kason Boyd began Monday with jury selection and continued Tuesday with testimony from a eyewitness and law enforcement personnel. Boyd, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, is being represented by defense attorney Robert Slaughter III. Assistant District Attorneys Monique Ferebee and Zachary Beasley are prosecuting the case for the state.
Boyd is charged with murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Bilger on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, outside a unit at River Landing apartments in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road.
Elizabeth City Police issued warrants for Boyd’s arrest soon after Bilger's death and Boyd was apprehended the following month in Valhalla, New York, just north of New York City. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force, police said at the time.
Boyd, whose address at the time was the 1300 block of Moore Street, also faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and interference with an electronic monitoring device. According to testimony, Boyd had been wearing an electronic ankle bracelet so state probation officials could monitor his location. He was wearing the electronic monitor as part of his probation terms for a prior conviction.
Testifying as a witness for the prosecution was Justin Wilson, who told the court he had been friends with Boyd and Bilger for years. He described Boyd as a brother to him and said Boyd and Bilger were cousins.
According to Wilson, Boyd shot Bilger over a failed drug deal. Bilger was supposed to travel to California to purchase a load of marijuana to bring back to Elizabeth City, and Boyd had “thrown in,” or contributed, $800 as part of the payment for the drugs, Wilson testified. When Bilger returned from California without the drugs Boyd grew angry over losing his money, Wilson said.
Wilson testified that on Oct. 18, 2020, he and Boyd and at least one other man were standing outside Wilson’s River Landing apartments unit when Bilger pulled up driving a black Nissan vehicle.
Boyd began questioning Bilger about his money, demanding to know when he was going to get it back, Wilson testified. Bilger told Boyd he’d have to wait because he had lost $50,000 in the deal gone wrong.
According to Wilson, he could tell Boyd was angry by his facial expressions and tone of voice. Wilson said Boyd told him he was going home to remove the ankle monitor, but Wilson told the court he thought Boyd was going home to cool off and wouldn’t return.
Several minutes later, however, Boyd and another man arrived in a gray Honda Accord. Boyd got out of the passenger seat and while approaching Bilger pulled a handgun from the waistband of his pants, Wilson testified. He pointed the gun at Bilger and again asked about his $800.
Wilson, who by now was watching from the upstairs landing of the apartment unit, testified Bilger walked past Boyd and toward the stairwell. Bilger had tears on his face, Wilson said.
Boyd followed Bilger around the corner and fired five to six shots at Bilger, Wilson testified.
Wilson said he and another man retreated inside the doorway of an apartment when the shooting began. He said when he went to the stairwell Bilger was not there and that Boyd and the driver of the Honda Accord also were gone. The Nissan that Bilger had been driving was still parked outside the apartment unit.
Earlier in the trial, an Elizabeth City police officer testified that at around 2:05 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2020, he responded to a vehicle left unattended on Tatem Lane. He discovered a young Black male in the passenger seat of a parked gray Honda Accord, the officer told the court. The man, later identified as Bilger, was determined by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel to be deceased, he said. The officer testified he left Tatem Lane and joined other officers and investigators at Boyd’s residence on Moore Street.
Around 6:30 p.m. the officer climbed to the roof of Boyd’s home and discovered an ankle monitor that Boyd allegedly had removed from his leg.
Also testifying on Tuesday was an account services manager with the Anderson, Indiana-based firm BI Inc., which provides electronic monitoring services of defendants placed on probation.