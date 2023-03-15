Testimony got underway Tuesday in the murder trial of an Elizabeth City man charged in the October 2020 shooting death of Kaleb Bilger.

The trial for Brandon Kason Boyd began Monday with jury selection and continued Tuesday with testimony from a eyewitness and law enforcement personnel. Boyd, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, is being represented by defense attorney Robert Slaughter III. Assistant District Attorneys Monique Ferebee and Zachary Beasley are prosecuting the case for the state.