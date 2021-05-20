Eyewitnesses say they don’t understand why two reporters for USA TODAY were arrested while covering protests in Elizabeth City Wednesday night.
A story on the USA TODAY website identified the two reporters as Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler, government watchdog reporters for The News Leader, a newspaper based in Staunton, Virginia, that is part of the Gannett newspaper chain.
Chelsea Morris, a city resident who was standing nearby when Nagaishi and Cutler were arrested, said there had been no interaction between the police and the reporters in the moments before they were arrested.
“You two ladies come here,” the police ordered the reporters, Morris said.
Nagaishi and Cutler were “absolutely not” interfering with officers trying to conduct arrests, she said. City police arrested 10 people — eight protesters and the two reporters — during Wednesday night’s protest. The eight protesters were charged with failure to disperse. Charges do not appear to have been filed against the reporters.
City Manager Montre Freeman said Thursday the two reporters were apart from the main group of protesters when they were arrested. He said they were taken into custody after officers “requested them to move along and they refused.” He also said it’s his understanding the reporters went beyond their role documenting the protest and were not following officers’ directives.
“Reporters have to decide if they’re going to be a protester or a reporter,” he said. “They can be both, but they have to follow the directives of the officers out there.”
Freeman said he had seen a still photograph of the reporters’ actions taken by a city pole camera, the same kind of camera that captured video of the seven Pasquotank County deputies’ arrival at Brown’s house on April 21 moments before they fatally shot him while attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.
Contrary to Freeman’s claim that police told the reporters to move along, Morris said that did not happen.
“The cops didn’t say anything about ‘keep it moving,’” she said.
The two reporters appeared to have been arrested in the vicinity of McMorrine and Main streets.
Morris captured several minutes of video of the protests on Main Street Wednesday night and shared a snippet with The Daily Advance.
In the video, the two reporters are seen standing on the sidewalk at Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and more specifically beside the fire hydrant on the south side of Main and west of MLK on the opposite side of Main from the former Wells Fargo Bank.
When about six police officers suddenly gave chase to protesters, the officers crossed Main Street to the bank side and ran east toward McMorrine Street. In the video, the two reporters are seen running fast on the south side of Main to catch up to the officers to film them as they arrested protesters.
One of the reporters is seen running on the sidewalk, while the other is seen on the other side of parked vehicles running in the westbound lane of Main Street. Once she clears the parked vehicles she darts back onto the sidewalk and out of the roadway.
Another eyewitness described basically the same scenario.
Michael Ratzlaff, who lives downtown, said he, too, was standing nearby when police motioned to the reporters that they were under arrest.
“You two ladies in the vests come here,” Ratlaff said police told them. “Then they proceeded to arrest them.”
Ratzlaff said the reporters were cooperative with police.
“They didn’t resist at all,” he said.
According to The Associated Press, William Ramsey, executive editor for USA TODAY Network’s Southeast Central region, said both reporters were wearing bright yellow vests that say “News Media.” A video that Nagaishi posted on Twitter showed that they told police several times they were journalists who were covering the event for USA TODAY and The News Leader of Staunton, Virginia.
In the video, Nagaishi and Cutler ask officers why they are being detained. An officer tells them that they were standing in the middle of the roadway.
Ramsey tweeted that Nagaishi and Cutler were released from police custody about 10:45 p.m.