A Windsor man has been issued a criminal summons by the N.C. Forest Service in connection with the Last Resort Fire that began more than a week ago and continues to burn.

WNCT TV, a CBS affiliate in Greenville, reported Thursday that Richard Hughes, 68, was issued a criminal summons for willfully or negligently setting fire to woods or fields, a misdemeanor. According to online court information, Hughes is scheduled to appear in Tyrrell County District Court on April 26.  