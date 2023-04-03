A Windsor man has been issued a criminal summons by the N.C. Forest Service in connection with the Last Resort Fire that began more than a week ago and continues to burn.
WNCT TV, a CBS affiliate in Greenville, reported Thursday that Richard Hughes, 68, was issued a criminal summons for willfully or negligently setting fire to woods or fields, a misdemeanor. According to online court information, Hughes is scheduled to appear in Tyrrell County District Court on April 26.
The fire reportedly began on Friday, March 24, on private land before spreading to the Pocosin Wildlife Refuge near Lake Phelps in Tyrrell. Burning debris that escaped containment on private land has been determined the cause of the wildfire, the Forest Service said.
Despite significant wind gusts throughout the region on Saturday, the 5,280-acre Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell is now 56% contained, the N.C. Forest Service reported Sunday. That’s a decrease of 13 acres since the Forest Service reported March 30 the fire had grown to 5,293 acres.
A crew of 79 firefighting personnel from the Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service established pump sites at Lake Phelps and a fresh water canal that runs parallel to Seagoing Road. The crews planned to begin saturating the fire with water from the two sources by the end of Monday and continue soaking the area for several days.
According to the Forest Service, it is crucial that water is pumped in from outside the area to minimize the loss of organic soil, reduce the impact of smoke, and prevent the fire from reigniting in spots previously extinguished.
On Tuesday, March 28, fire officials issued a temporary flight restriction prohibiting civilian aircraft, manned or unmanned, from flying within 5 miles of the fire. Fire personnel are conducting drone flights to gather infrared imaging of the fire to help decide where to direct water sources to minimize the loss of organic soil, the Forest Service said. The flight restriction will be lifted once the use of overhead drones is no longer necessary.
As of Sunday there had been no reports of injuries or structures damaged as a result of the fire, the Forest Service said.