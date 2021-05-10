HERTFORD — The N.C. Highway Patrol says a Virginia woman has been charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving after her car ran a stop sign and collided with a log truck on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County, Thursday.
Both Kathryn Hinnershitz, 25, of the 8000 block of Woodall Road, Norfolk, and a minor child in her vehicle were transported to hospitals following the collision, Trooper I. Alwadei said Monday. Citing patrol policy, Alwadei declined to identify the child.
According to Alwadei, Hinnershitz was traveling north on N.C. Highway 37 when her Honda Civic failed to stop at the U.S. 17 intersection. Her Civic collided and got caught underneath the trailer of a log truck headed north on U.S. 17. He identified the log truck’s driver as Harold Mizelle, 62, of the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City.
A press release from Perquimans Emergency Services said the county’s 911 Center was notified of the accident at 8:46 p.m. First responders were able to remove one occupant from the passenger vehicle but had to get the other out by extrication, the release states.
Hinnershitz was transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton for treatment of serious injuries, Alwadei said. The child was flown by helicopter to an area hospital, he said. Alwadei did not have update on their conditions Monday afternoon.
The northbound lane of U.S. 17 was closed for more than two hours and traffic was diverted so that accident debris could be removed from the roadway.
The southbound lane of U.S. 17 was also closed temporarily so that the air ambulance could land safely, the release states.