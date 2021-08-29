A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Elizabeth City Saturday morning.
Ty'Chantiana La Maggie Lach Perkins, 21, is charged in the stabbing death of Jahliel Johnson, 20, city police said in a press release late Saturday. The release did not say whether Johnson or Perkins is from Elizabeth City.
According to the release, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Speed Street at 11:13 a.m. after receiving a report of a man who was unconscious and bleeding from the mouth.
Responding officers discovered Johnson had suffered multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later died from this injuries, police said.
Officers located Perkins a short distance from the initial crime scene and took her into custody, police said. She is being confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond, police said.
Perkins' first court appearance in Pasquotank District Court is scheduled for Monday, police said.
Police are urging anyone with information about Johnson's stabbing to call them at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.