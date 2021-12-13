A woman died in a house fire in southern Pasquotank County earlier this morning, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.
Wooten didn't immediately have the woman's name or age but said she was a resident of 309 Lance Drive.
According to Wooten, the fire was reported at 12:19 a.m. Sheriff's deputies who had been on nearby Peartree Road saw what appeared to be flames and made it to Lance Drive before being dispatched, he said.
Wooten said deputies were able to enter the burning house and remove the woman. They attempted CPR on her after getting her out, but were not able to revive her.
No one else was in the house, Wooten said.
Wooten said the cause of the fire and its origins in the house are currently unknown. He said the State Bureau of Investigation will be assisting in the investigation.
Wooten said area firefighters who responded were on the scene of the fire for several hours. No neighboring structures caught fire, but an adjoining structure sustained some heat damage, he said.