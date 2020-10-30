Pasquotank County law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman on Friday as a potential drug overdose.
Around 12:20 p.m. deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office were called to Glendale Avenue, where they found a 55-year-old woman, according to Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten.
The cause of the woman's death had not been formally determined Friday afternoon but the sheriff said authorities believe the woman's death was caused by a drug overdose.
The woman's name and other details were not available Friday.