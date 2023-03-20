...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 to 28 degrees
expected for interior area of southeast Virginia and northeast
North Carolina again tonight, while low temperatures of 30 to
32 degrees are expected near the immediate coast and in urban
areas of Hampton Roads. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Woman: Grandson bullied at school, told he can't fight back
A Pasquotank County woman says school officials have not adequately addressed the bullying her grandson has endured at a local elementary school.
Qualina Wyatt said in a recent phone interview that she is concerned about bullying her 9-year-old grandson has experienced at Sheep-Harney Elementary School and about the school's response to the bullying.
She said her grandson has been attacked by as many as three other boys at one time. They have taunted him by telling him that no one likes him and they wish he wasn't at the school, she said.
Wyatt said the bullies also have taunted her grandson about the way he looks and the way he dresses, and "just keep going at him worse."
"They were terrorizing him," she said.
Wyatt said when the boys jumped her grandson on the playground he was advised by school officials that he couldn't fight back.
"You're allowing the bullies to get away with bullying," Wyatt said.
ECPPS officials did not directly answer the question whether the district's anti-bullying policy prohibits students from defending themselves.
ECPPS spokesman Dexter Jackson-Heard issued the following statement on behalf of the school district: "Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools expressly prohibits bullying, discrimination, and harassment. Students and families are encouraged to report incidents of bullying to their teacher or appropriate school or district administrator. Interventions and disciplinary consequences for bullying are outlined in the Student Code of Conduct."
ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker said he would not be able to answer any questions regarding the specific situation because it involves a student discipline matter.
Wyatt said she was told by school officials that her grandson wouldn't be allowed to change classes or change schools — something she had suggested as a way to stop the bullying he's experiencing.
"They're more concerned about the testing than the well-being of the kids," Wyatt said.
Wyatt said her grandson "used to be excited about going to school." But no more.
"Now he is miserable. He's just shutting down on us," she said.
"Right now he isn't thinking about learning," Wyatt continued. "He's too worried about looking over his shoulder."
She said her family is not the only one dealing with bullying, and she plans to express her concerns at the next regular meeting of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.
"I am going to the next meeting — I don't care what happens," she said.
Wyatt had planned to address the school board at its last meeting, but something came up unexpectedly that kept her from attending.