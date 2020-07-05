An Elizabeth City woman says she’s upset that someone has once again torn up a Black Lives Matter sign she posted near the entrance to her home.
Martha Johnson said she’s not upset about losing the small signs, both of which were made of art canvas and had the words “Black Lives Matter” printed on them in black magic marker.
Johnson’s upset because she believes the vandalism speaks to a larger problem in Elizabeth City: a lack of support for black lives and an intolerance of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This doesn’t speak well of Elizabeth City’s citizenry,” Johnson said Thursday. “This was a simple little sign. Who would attack something like that?”
Johnson said she posted the Black Lives Matter signs at the end of her driveway in the 900 block of Rivershore Road to express her own opposition to police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and other African Americans while in police custody.
“It’s time for people to stand up and say, ‘Black Lives Matter,’” she said. “We’ve got to get over our prejudices. We’ve got to stop living in the 17th century.”
Johnson said someone ripped up the Black Lives Matter sign sometime Wednesday night. Vandals ripped up a similar BLM sign she had posted the night of Thursday, June 25.
Johnson, who operates The Pond House bed and breakfast at her residence, said she’s previously been the victim of a break-in. But this was first time she’s been the victim of vandalism.
She didn’t call police after either incident, she said. Instead, she thought it was important to let other citizens know what had happened, so she phoned The Daily Advance.
“In this community we need to speak out and validate our black citizens. This kind of meanness needs to be exposed. This can’t stand,” Johnson said.
Agent Lamont Butts said Elizabeth City police have not received any similar complaints of vandalism against Black Lives Matter signs or symbols. He said he would encourage Johnson to report the vandalism.