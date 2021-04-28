District Attorney Andrew Womble contradicted one of Andrew Brown's attorneys on a key detail in Brown's April 21 shooting death during Wednesday's court hearing on whether deputies' body camera footage should be released.
Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said at a press conference Monday after watching the 20-second video from one body camera released by Pasquotank County that Brown was "executed" by deputies. Cherry-Lassiter said Brown was shot as he backed up his car and tried to elude deputies who were attempting to serve him with search and arrest warrants. She said from what she saw, Brown never posed a threat to deputies and never attempted to drive the car toward them.
But Womble called her comments at the press conference "patently false" and claimed they were "designed to prejudice a (court) proceeding."
Womble told Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster that attorneys are governed by professional rules of conduct, including a special rule for prosecutors, that prohibits any communication that has a substantial likelihood to influence a proceeding.
"We have had that in this case," Womble said.
Womble said that in her comments, Cherry-Lassiter was wrong about Brown's vehicle's movements.
"In order to set the record straight I believe that your honor needs to know those statements — when I say they were patently false, the body cam video clearly shows Mr. Brown's vehicle in a stationary position when approached by law enforcement officers and they begin to shout commands. The car is still stationary when law enforcement officers grab the door handle, still shouting commands. The car goes in a reverse position, the law enforcement officer is forced to release the door handle and the car is backing up."
The car backed up and became stationary again, Womble said.
"As it backs up it does make contact with law enforcement officers," Womble said. "At this point the car is stationary, there is no movement and officers are positioned around the car. The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots."
Womble asked Foster to admonish all attorneys in the case "that the court will not put up with extra-judicial comments" that violate the rules lawyers are supposed to follow.
At a press conference after Wednesday's hearing, Cherry-Lassiter said she had not "given any misrepresentations" and that "I still stand by what I saw."
She noted Pasquotank County's attorney only allowed her and Brown's family members to see 20 seconds of footage from one body camera. The footage was blurry but we "watched it over and over," she said.
"He's backing away from deputies," she said.
Cherry-Lassiter also said she felt "disrespected" by Womble's claim in court that what she said about the footage "was patently false" and designed to be prejudicial to the case.
"He (Womble) didn't give me an opportunity to have a conversation" about this before he said that in court, she said.
Cherry-Lassiter's fellow attorneys came to her defense.
Wayne Kendall said Womble's claims about Cherry-Lassiter "greatly disturb me." He noted that Womble has had access to all of the body camera footage since it was recorded while Cherry-Lassiter was allowed to see only a 20-second clip. He said it was unfair for Womble to claim she had "misconstrued or misrepresented a 20-second snippet" of video.
"Had they allowed Ms. Lassiter to see all five videos there wouldn't be any dispute about what's on the videos," he said, referring to the four body camera videos and one dash cam video of Brown's shooting death. "For him to say that she misconstrued this when she was allowed to see only 20 seconds of video was beyond reprehensible."
Harry Daniels, another of the Brown family's attorneys, also described Womble's criticism of Cherry-Lassiter as "beyond reprehensible." He said the disagreement over whether Brown's car was moving forward or backward should justify releasing all of the body camera footage.
"If we have disputed facts, show the tapes," he said.
Ben Crump, a third Brown attorney, said if the video had exonerated officers "it already would have been released to the media," claiming that is what had happened in a law enforcement shooting case in South Carolina. He also predicted that more will come out about Brown's shooting once the full video is disclosed to Brown's family.
"Justice will be had," he said. "10 days, 30 days, justice will be had."
Womble did not respond to a request for comment to the Brown family's comments.