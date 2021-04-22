The district attorney and the Pasquotank County attorney said they are working with an attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family to view sheriff's deputies' body-worn camera footage of Brown's fatal shooting in Elizabeth City on Wednesday.
However, state law does not allow release of the deputies' body camera footage to the press or the public, the joint statement from District Attorney Andrew Womble and Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox states.
"We know people want to see the body camera footage. It is reasonable for people to ask to see it, because such video can help provide key context about what happened in incidents like this," the statement, released late Thursday afternoon, reads. "However, under North Carolina law, police body worn camera footage is not a public record and cannot be released to the press or public without a court order."
Womble and Cox noted the law does allow a "private viewing" by Brown's family and "we are working with their attorney to arrange that."
Harry Daniels, an Atlanta-based civil rights attorney representing Brown's five minor children, said he was not aware of any other attorneys retained by Brown's family. However, he noted Brown does have two adult children that he does not represent.
Daniels called for public release of footage from the deputies' body-worn cameras during a phone interview on Thursday.
Daniels, speaking during a phone interview, said it's his understanding that three deputies, not one, were involved in Brown's shooting. He said if the video footage shows the deputies took unlawful or unjustified actions, then they should be charged and convicted.
"Isn't that what's supposed to happen when you break the law in this country?" Daniels asked.
Earlier on Thursday, Daniels spoke to reporters outside the Pasquotank Public Safety Building. He was accompanied by Chantel Lassiter, an Elizabeth City-based civil rights attorney; 4th Ward City Councilman Darius Horton; and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP.
The agency investigating Brown's shooting death said, however, it won't be its call whether police body camera footage from Brown's fatal shooting is released.
In a statement released Thursday, the SBI said that under state law, the body camera footage in Brown's shooting death can only be released by court order. The SBI directed any requests about release of the body camera footage to District Attorney Andrew Womble's office or the Pasquotank Sheriff's office.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Wednesday he plans to work to get the body camera footage released but did not provide a timetable for when that would happen.
The SBI said its special agents continue to investigate Brown's shooting death "as quickly and thoroughly as possible."
"We understand the need for transparency and will release what information we can when we’re able to release it," the statement reads.
The North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP also called Thursday for a state investigation into the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office. The NAACP said the shooting of Brown "screams for increased scrutiny of the policing system."
NAACP officials in the statement called for immediate review of the body cameras "and a thorough investigation of the Sheriff's Department."
A spokesman for the Attorney General's office said Thursday the Attorney General's office does not have the authority to conduct an investigation of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office. Stein expressed concern about the incident.
"Whenever anyone loses their life, it is heartbreaking," Stein said. "My heart goes out to everyone who is struggling with the loss of Andrew Brown, especially his family and friends.
"I am very concerned about what happened in Elizabeth City," Stein continued. "The SBI is presently conducting an independent investigation. We need to allow time for that investigation to be conducted thoroughly so that the appropriate legal conclusions can be reached. I will continue to monitor this situation closely."
The NAACP also called on Stein and Gov. Roy Cooper to press for police reform measures, urging them "to rise up and do what you were elected to do," advising them that their "delayed actions are failing your constituency."
The NAACP also called for action by state legislators, saying they "must be held accountable to pass legislation to police the police."
"We will not stand idly by and watch North Carolina become another Minnesota," the NAACP statement reads. "To the family we offer our condolences, to the community we offer our support and to our elected officials we will hold you accountable as we continue journeying to justice."
Rivers, president of the Pasquotank NAACP, said he supports the state chapter's call for police reform.