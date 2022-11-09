...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Republican District Attorney Andrew Womble defeated Democratic Superior Court Judge Eula Reid by more than 14,700 votes on Tuesday, sweeping all seven counties in the 1st Judicial District.
Womble, who is completing his third term as the chief prosecutor in the 1st Prosecutorial District, will serve an eight-year term as a Superior Court judge.
Reid, formerly a District Court judge, was seeking her first election to the Superior Court bench after being appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in April 2021 to fill a vacancy created by former Judge J.C. Cole's retirement.
With the exception of Pasquotank County where he won by 270 votes, Womble won by convincing margins in nearly all of the district's seven counties.
In Currituck County, Womble garnered 8,501 votes, or 74.19%, to Reid's 2,957 votes, or 25.81%.
In Dare County where he won by more than 3,200 votes, Womble collected 10,342 votes, or 59.18%, to Reid's 7,134 votes, or 40.82%.
In Chowan County, Womble won 60.23% of the vote to Reid's 39.77%. He collected 3,315 votes to Reid's 2,189.
In Perquimans County, Womble finished with 68.29% of the vote while Reid garnered 31.71%. He had 3,727 votes to Reid's 1,731 votes.
In Camden County, Womble garnered 73.12% of the vote, collecting 3,126 votes. Reid collected fewer than half as many votes, 1,149, or 26.88%.
Womble's margin in Gates County was similar. He collected 2,478 votes, or 57.6%, to Reid's 1,824 votes, or 42.4%.