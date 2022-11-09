...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Republican District Attorney Andrew Womble defeated Democratic Superior Court Judge Eula Reid by more than 14,700 votes on Tuesday, sweeping all seven counties in the 1st Judicial District.
Womble, who is completing his third term as the chief prosecutor in the 1st Prosecutorial District, will serve an eight-year term as a Superior Court judge.
Womble said Wednesday he was humbled and “forever grateful that the citizens of the First District placed their overwhelming trust in me.”
“I look forward to serving as their next Superior Court Judge,” Womble said. “I was extremely pleased with the voter turnout in the First District. Participation closely resembled a presidential election year rather than a midterm cycle. I attribute the margin of victory to my proven record of service and substantial support in all seven counties.”
Reid, formerly a District Court judge, was seeking her first election to the Superior Court bench after being appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in April 2021 to fill a vacancy created by former Judge J.C. Cole’s retirement.
Reid offered congratulations to “Superior Court Judge-elect Womble” on Wednesday.
“I thank everyone for their support and hard work for my campaign,” Reid said in an email. “I’m honored to have been the first woman to serve as a Superior Court judge for this district and equally honored and privileged to serve the people of this district for the last 25 years. I have nothing but love and respect for the people of this district and pray for true justice for this community and North Carolina.”
With the exception of Pasquotank County where he won by 270 votes, Womble won by convincing margins in nearly all of the district’s seven counties.
In Currituck County, Womble garnered 8,501 votes, or 74.19%, to Reid’s 2,957 votes, or 25.81%.
In Dare County where he won by more than 3,200 votes, Womble collected 10,342 votes, or 59.18%, to Reid’s 7,134 votes, or 40.82%.
In Chowan County, Womble won 60.23% of the vote to Reid’s 39.77%. He collected 3,315 votes to Reid’s 2,189.
In Perquimans County, Womble finished with 68.29% of the vote while Reid garnered 31.71%. He had 3,727 votes to Reid’s 1,731 votes.
In Camden County, Womble garnered 73.12% of the vote, collecting 3,126 votes. Reid collected fewer than half as many votes, 1,149, or 26.88%.
Womble’s margin in Gates County was similar. He collected 2,478 votes, or 57.6%, to Reid’s 1,824 votes, or 42.4%.