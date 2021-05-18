District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday that Pasquotank County deputies’ fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 was justified because Brown put the officers’ lives at risk by driving his car at them and making contact with one.
As a result, neither of the three deputies who fired at Brown will face criminal charges, Womble said.
Brown, 42, was shot and killed in his car outside his home on Perry Street as seven deputies with the Pasquotank and Dare sheriff’s offices attempted to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his residence.
Womble said that based on his review of the facts — including the report of the State Bureau of Investigation, his examination of deputies’ body camera footage and conversations with the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Brown’s body — he concluded that the officers’ actions were justified to protect their lives and others on the scene.
“Brown posed an immediate threat to the safety of officers and others,” Womble said.
Deputies perceived that threat and immediately responded “to neutralize the threat,” Womble said.
Womble also noted the deputies involved had no prior excessive force complaints against them.
Deadly force is used reasonably and only when a dangerous felon uses a deadly weapon, according to Womble. Brown used his vehicle as a dangerous weapon when he failed to heed deputies’ commands to get out his vehicle and instead proceeded to drive in their direction, making contact twice with one of the officers, the prosecutor said.
Womble also said the deputies had a duty to take Brown into custody.
“They could not simply let him go as has been suggested,” he said.
Although questions have been asked widely about deputies’ decision to fire at Brown and his vehicle as he was driving away from his house, Womble said Brown’s use of his vehicle to elude arrest still amounted to using the vehicle as a deadly weapon toward officers.
“When he tried to flee he put their lives in danger,” Womble said.
Womble said Brown’s car struck Sgt. Joel Lunsford and lifted him off the ground onto the hood of the car.
Brown ignored commands and drove directly at Lunsford, forcing Lunsford to use his left hand to push off the hood in order to get out of the way of the car, Womble said. The first shots were fired at that point, Womble said.
As Brown’s car accelerated across the vacant lot toward Roanoke Avenue officers fired additional shots, Womble said. The car was headed in the direction of deputies who were in unmarked vehicles on Roanoke Avenue, he said.
Brown’s vehicle nearly struck a law enforcement vehicle, Womble said.
Womble showed portions of body camera footage but did not release the videos. He said that under state law only a judge can release the footage.
“I am not a custodian of these records,” Womble said. “Nothing in my office is a public record.”
Responding to questions from reporters, Womble said he thought it was reasonable for officers to determine that Brown was using the car as a weapon when Brown did not obey commands to show his hands and exit the car. Brown used the car in contravention to officers’ commands, Womble said.
Womble said that on April 20 officers had two arrest warrants and a search warrant for Brown's residence. They originally planned to serve the warrants on the night of April 20, but Brown was not at home.
Around 5:30 a.m. on April 21, officers held a briefing and decided to serve the warrants that morning, Womble said. Part of what officers took into consideration was that Brown had multiple arrests and convictions for resisting arrest, he said.
Brown was in his vehicle when law enforcement arrived, and the truck carrying the officers pulled into the driveway to block forward motion by Brown’s vehicle, Womble said.
Six members of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office identified themselves and shouted commands to Brown to show his hands and exit the vehicle, he said.
Brown was holding a phone when law enforcement approached, and he threw the phone down and began to rapidly back the car away from officers, Womble said. Lunsford’s hand was still on the door handle and he was pulled over the hood of the car and took evasive action to avoid being run over by the car tire, Womble said.
Womble noted that officers began shouting profanities as they ordered Brown to stop the car.
Brown turned the car left, directly toward officers, but no shots were fired at time, Womble said.
The first shots were fired as Brown drove directly at Lunsford and as Lunsford used his left hand to push off the hood, Womble said.