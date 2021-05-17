District Attorney Andrew Womble plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the results of the State Bureau of Investigation probe into the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
Womble said in a press release Monday that the press conference will be held at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building at 11 a.m. and be open to credentialed media only.
Womble’s statement didn’t elaborate, and he didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left on his phone.
A spokeswoman for the SBI didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday asking for confirmation that the agency’s investigation is complete.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said he did not have any information about what Womble planned to say.
“I have not heard anything about what he (Womble) is going to say or do,” he said.
Harry Daniels, an attorney for Brown’s five minor children, also said he has no idea what Womble plans to say.
“We will see what he has to say,” Daniels said.
The press conference comes nearly a month after Brown, a 42-year-old Elizabeth City man, was shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies serving a drug-related search warrant at his Perry Street residence.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said a Special Operations and Tactics unit that included seven deputies went to Brown’s residence to serve the warrant. Three of the deputies fired their weapons at Brown, he said. All three remain on administrative leave, he said.
Body and dash camera footage showing Brown’s fatal shooting has not been publicly released. A Superior Court judge rejected a media consortium’s petition on April 28 seeking the footage’s release, ruling it could hinder the SBI’s probe and deprive those involved of getting a fair trial.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster did order Wooten’s office to disclose approximately 16 minutes of the total 188 minutes of footage to Brown’s family. Two of Brown’s adult sons saw the footage last week, as did one of their attorneys. Afterward attorney Chance Lynch said Brown was shot as he was trying to drive away from deputies. Brown also had his hands on the steering wheel of his vehicle when he was shot to death, Lynch said.
An independent pathologist hired by Brown’s family also has said Brown was shot five times, four times in the arm and once in the back of the head. The state’s official autopsy report on Brown’s death has not been released.
Lynch’s comments mirrored those of another Brown family attorney, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who was allowed to watch 20 seconds of footage from one body camera several weeks ago. Lassiter claimed Brown was trying to drive away from deputies when he was fatally shot. She also claimed Brown’s hands were on the steering wheel when deputies fatally shot him.
Womble, however, claimed at the April 28 hearing that his review of the body camera footage showed Brown driving both forward and backward toward deputies and “making contact” with them twice.
Womble also told Foster during the April 28 hearing that if he didn’t plan to file criminal charges in Brown’s shooting after the SBI probe, he would seek to release the body and dash camera footage at a press conference. However, if he did plan to seek criminal charges in Brown’s shooting he said the footage should only be released during a criminal trial.