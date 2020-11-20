Women in northeastern North Carolina have long been known for “breaking barriers.” Now a new exhibit at Museum of the Albemarle pays tribute to their trailblazing efforts.
“Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern NC” opened Friday on the second floor of the museum in Elizabeth City. The exhibit is part of a statewide project of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ titled “She Changed the World.” The project was conceived to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.
Jennifer Poppert, of Hertford, said she enjoyed the exhibit, which is dedicated to women such as Frances Brownley Evans, of Edenton. Evans worked as a public health nurse before joining the U.S. Army to serve as a nurse during World War II. As a member of the Army Nurse Corps, Evans advanced to several positions, including director of the Senior Nurse Cadet Program, according to her exhibit biography.
“It was very interesting,” Poppert said after touring the exhibit.
She noted that she had heard of some of the women whose lives are documented in the exhibit. Two examples were Harriet Jacobs and Virginia Dare. She appreciated that the exhibit included women whom she had not known made so many contributions to the region.
The exhibit tells the story of accomplishments of women throughout the region, as far south as Hyde County and west to Halifax County.
Joining Poppert was her friend and fellow Hertford resident, Sharon Burtner.
“I’m enjoying it,” she said, while touring the displays. “I’m learning a lot, too.”
Burtner said she liked the way the exhibit was divided among the different categories of women’s contributions, such as women in the military and women in the medical profession.
One display features the military uniforms worn by women who served in different periods of history. Another collection features medical equipment used by Lovie Shelton, a Beaufort County native and North Carolina’s first registered nurse and midwife.
An old record player is featured in one display dedicated to women in entertainment, and an old sewing kit is featured to highlight women entrepreneurs.
Even more information about women’s contributions to northeastern North Carolina is broadcast on a TV monitor. The screen flashes photos and biographies of women who excelled in several fields, including sports and aviation.
Museum curator Wanda Lassiter said Friday that Museum of the Albemarle serves 13 surrounding counties, but for the women’s exhibit the museum decided to include three more counties: Beaufort, Halifax and Martin. The museum’s 13 service counties are Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington.
The "Breaking Barriers" exhibit also featured a high school student art contest. The contest was held last year, and participating students were given a list of significant women from their counties to choose to portray in their art. The artwork is on display downstairs at the museum and on Friday the winning artists were announced.
Patrick Cranford, who attends John A. Holmes High School in Edenton, was the contest’s overall winner and winner of Chowan County. His colorful pencil and marker piece honors Josephine Leary, who was born into slavery and later became a successful real estate owner. The downtown Edenton building that houses the Chowan Herald newspaper is named for Leary.
Celia Manning, a sophomore at Perquimans County High School, won her county for her painting honoring former U.S. Attorney and former First District Court Judge Janice Cole.
Victory Christian School graduate Zaquisha Berry was the overall winner from Pasquotank County with her pencil drawing of several significant women from Pasquotank’s history.
The Breaking Barriers exhibit will remain open through the year 2022. Museum of the Albemarle’s current operating hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.