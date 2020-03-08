Seven area leaders participating in last week’s Phenomenal Woman Conference said being able to rely on female peers for support is critically important for meeting professional goals, particularly when the path contains challenges.
Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon, one of the participants in a conference panel discussion at ECSU, discussed the support she in fact received from another local leader and panel participant: Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds.
According to Dixon, both she and Edmonds were working for the University of North Carolina System at the time. Dixon said her goal was to become the chancellor at a UNC campus while Edmonds’ goal was to be a superintendent of a school district.
Dixon said neither she nor Edmonds had any idea at that time that they would end up in those positions in the same town.
Dixon said she and Edmonds helped and encouraged each other to meet their respective goals, adding the story underscores how important it is for women to empower each other.
Dixon said she has benefited from mentorship and seeks to help others in the same way.
“It’s all about passing the baton,” she said.
Also participating in Wednesday’s panel discussion at the Phenomenal Woman conference were Edmonds; ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward; Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker; Jan King Robinson, a former vice president at Albemarle Hospital; Janice Cole, an attorney, former U.S. attorney and former District Court judge; and Dena’ Banks, assistant principal at J.C. Sawyer Elementary School.
Ward said she has three principles that guide her and that she commends to others: know your strengths and weaknesses; be open to constructive criticism; and be authentically you.
The panelists were asked about balancing career, family and personal life.
“Sometimes you don’t,” said Cole. “Sometimes you don’t at all.”
Cole said she has learned to rely on prayer, meditation and good friends.
Dixon agreed that striking a balance between career and family is a challenge.
“It’s a very difficult balance,” she said.
Dixon said she continues to learn about the balance all the time and depends on her faith to get her through.
She said it’s especially difficult right now because her family is not with her. Her teenage daughter did not want to move from her friends and familiar school, so her husband stayed with their daughters while she moved to Elizabeth City to serve as chancellor at ECSU.
Dixon said she didn’t make the decision to come to ECSU by herself.
“We called a family meeting” and decided together that she should come to Elizabeth City and that her husband should assume the primary parenting responsibility for their daughters, she said.
Dixon said the decisive moment for her was when her 9-year-old daughter told her, “Mom, you have to do this.”
“Every day is a struggle,” she said.
Ward said she has a 5-year-old son and is also at the peak of her career, making balance especially hard to find.
“It’s kind of like juggling where you have some balls that are plastic and some balls that are glass,” Ward said. She has to figure out at any moment which balls are which, she said.
Although her son might often be the glass ball, at other times he’s doing well and the glass ball is actually a situation she has to take care of at work, she said.
Edmonds said she was a single parent when her son was younger, so she waited to pursue her goal of being a superintendent until he was older. He now serves in the U.S. Coast Guard, she said.
The women were also asked about who had inspired them and how they got started in their careers.
Banks said her second-grade teacher inspired her to be a teacher, and many others such as Antoinette Reid have continued to inspire her. She said she always loved school and as a child practiced teaching her brothers and sisters.
“I enjoy every morning getting up and going to school and going to work,” Banks said.
Parker said she was inspired by her grandmother, who taught her to read, taught her in Sunday School and told her she would go on to do great things. Later, Pasquotank County Commissioner Cecil Perry inspired and encouraged her to run for county commissioner and then after she achieved that goal, to run for mayor.
“What I feel good about is I am a role model,” Parker said. “I get to be a role model for you all and for other women.”
Cole said she knew from an early age that she wanted to be an attorney but initially dropped out of college and took six years to get back into school. In the meantime she worked as a police officer and legal secretary.
“I took a couple of detours but I never took my eyes off the goal,” Cole said.
Robinson, who chairs the ECSU Board of Trustees, said that when she was serving as vice president at Albemarle Hospital she faced for the first time in her career challenges that were related to race and gender. During that time, she said, Parker and Cole were among the people who helped and inspired her.
Robinson said she also was inspired and encouraged by smiles and support from rank and file employees of the hospital.
The Phenomenal Woman Conference was sponsored by ECSU’s Student Government Association and the PACE Center. PACE is an acronym for, Prevention, Awareness and Cultural Education.