North Carolina Court of Appeals candidate April Wood told the Pasquotank County Republican Convention Saturday that it’s important for voters not to ignore judicial races.
A lot of people don’t understand how important the judicial races are, she said.
The Court of Appeals establishes binding precedent that trial courts are bound by, Wood said. That affects people from all walks of life across the state, she added.
Wood, a District Court judge, said Justice Paul Newby, who is running for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, is the only conservative justice currently serving on the state’s top court. She said it’s important to keep Newby on the court and to elect other conservative justices.
North Carolina Supreme Court justices serve eight-year terms, so “this is a do-or-die year,” Wood said.
“The most important thing I want you to know about me is that I was reared in a Christian, God-fearing, conservative military family,” Wood said.
Wood said she and other conservative judicial candidates on the November ballot are committed to following the law and treating everyone fairly.
“This is about electing good, fair judges,” she said.
Wood said even though she and her fellow conservative judicial candidates are all proud Republicans, their appeal goes beyond party.
“Even Democrats want conservative judges,” Wood said. “They want judges that are going to read the law and apply it as written and not make it up as they go along.”
Wood repeatedly returned to the theme of a team of conservative judicial candidates. She said Newby is the team’s leader while the team’s roster includes two other candidates for Supreme Court and five candidates for Court of Appeals.
“Justice Newby has amassed a team that you can be proud of and he is our quarterback,” Wood said.
Wood urged Republicans at Saturday’s convention to emphasize to voters the importance of casting votes at the end of their ballot as well as the beginning, because judges’ races are found at the bottom of the ballot.
Donald Kirkland, who is running for the state House in the 5th District, also spoke at Saturday’s GOP convention. He said incumbent Rep. Howard Hunter III, D-Hertford, has blamed Republicans for the state’s budget being in limbo. But he noted that Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto could be overridden, and the budget passed, if only one Democrat in the state Senate joined GOP lawmakers in backing the override.
Kirkland said he wants citizens to understand the General Assembly passed a budget but it was vetoed by the governor.
Kirkland, an Army veteran, said he lost a child to drugs and alcohol and doesn’t want any other parent to have to experience that tragedy. He said addressing drug and alcohol addiction is a key issue for him.
Kirkland also said he supports first responders and wants to make sure they have the equipment and support they need to do the best job possible.
“We have got to do better,” he said.
Kirkland said he will work to reduce the red tape he believes volunteer fire departments and other emergency response agencies have to go through to acquire equipment.
He said he also will work on economic development and infrastructure. In particular, he wants the state to finish four-laning U.S. Highway 158 through Gates County to Pasquotank County.
Lawmakers need to remember that they work for the people, he said. They should hold town halls and listen to what people say, he added.
“I’m willing to work with anybody,” Kirkland said.
Bill Ward, a candidate for county commissioner at-large in Pasquotank, also spoke at Saturday’s convention. He said he’s committed to protecting America’s form of government and way of life — a way of life he believes is under attack from the left.
“We need to be ones that stand up and say, ‘no more,’” Ward said.
Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, said he believes in the U.S. Constitution as it is written. “It is not a living, changing document,” he said.
Ward said he supports the Second Amendment; believes the growth of government needs to be kept in check; and will support efforts by the sheriff to keep citizens safe.
“I want to listen to your concerns,” Ward said.
Ron Payne, who is running for a seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, also spoke at Saturday’s convention. He thanked Wood for asking voters to “finish the ballot” and he noted that school board races, like judicial races, are at the bottom of the ballot.
Effective and successful educators need to be on the school board, Payne said. He said that when he was at Northeastern High School as principal he improved graduation rates, SAT scores and had very little teacher turnover.
After he left teacher turnover spiked, he said.
Payne blamed the rise in turnover across the district on former Superintendent Larry Cartner and said he looks forward to working with current Superintendent Catherine Edmonds.
He said he supports more emphasis on career and technical education.
“I’m passionate about education,” Payne said.
George Hague, vice chairman of the Pasquotank Republican Party, said party officials decided it was safe to proceed with the convention on Saturday, despite the cancellation of numerous other events because of efforts to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“This election is going to be an interesting election because we don’t know what is going to happen with this coronavirus crisis,” Hague said.