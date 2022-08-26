AHOSKIE — Chowan County residents were among those recently expressing concerns about environmental impacts to air and forestland if a wood pellet mill in Ahoskie is allowed to expand.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality held an Aug. 16 public hearing on Maryland-based Enviva Biomass’ application for Title V air permit renewal and modifications to its wood pellet manufacturing plant at 142 N.C. Highway 561 East, Ahoskie.
Enviva, the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, is seeking DEQ’s approval to expand the Ahoskie Pellets plant’s production from 481,000 oven-dry tons to 630,000 oven-dry tons. Oven dry refers to wood from which all water has been removed.
If granted permission to expand the plant, Enviva would have to add pollution-reduction controls. Still, the expansion would increase the plant’s carbon dioxide emissions by close to 75,000 tons annually, according to an Enviva spokesperson, who declined to be named.
Enviva said expanding the Ahoskie plant will allow it to “meet the increasing global demand for renewable wood bioenergy as a drop-in replacement for fossil fuels.” North Carolina exports more wood pellets than any state, mostly to the European Union, because biomass does not contribute to Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2019 clean energy plan. According to experts, burning wood pellets produces more carbon dioxide, or CO2, than an equal amount of burning coal.
The Ahoskie plant, which opened in 2011, is one of four that Enviva operates in North Carolina. Timber for the wood pellets created at the plant comes from forestland logged by local companies within a 75-mile radius that stretches from Hyde County in the south to Williamsburg, Virginia, in the north. Enviva does not cut or manage forestlands itself.
A number of Ahoskie-area residents who spoke at the Aug. 16 DEQ hearing said they support Enviva’s expansion plans. They cited the company’s extensive community contributions and investment, including the creation of more than 80 jobs, as well as Enviva’s ongoing forest conservation work.
Many who spoke against the proposed expansion said it would be damaging to the region’s environment. They cited concerns about increasing dust, noise and CO2 emissions, exacerbation of flooding and loss of hardwood forests that absorb CO2.
Others claimed the Enviva plant’s environmental impacts hurt communities of color and low-income families. All four North Carolina counties that host Enviva plants are considered economically distressed by state officials.
A handful of Chowan County residents spoke at the hearing, each in opposition to Enviva’s expansion plans. The closest Chowan community to the Ahoskie plant is Arrowhead Beach, 14 miles away as the crow flies.
“I can’t think of anything more un-American than to destroy our hardwood forests to sell it overseas,” said Tom Brennan.
Kim Ringeisen asked how the state can protect his constitutional right to hunt and fish on public lands when it’s allowing Enviva to “destroy forests” and “not maintain healthy wildlife populations.”
Destruction of forestland was also on Edenton resident Julia Townsend’s mind.
“Forests are left in a disheveled mess with no consideration for wildlife. Isn’t eastern North Carolina better than that?” she asked.
Finding properties from whom the company buys its timber is difficult, expansion opponents say, because Enviva does not publish addresses of harvested tracts online.
In Chowan, 98 properties have provided wood for Enviva plants since 2015, according to an Enviva spokesperson. Eight timber cuts were this year; there were seven last year.
One cut was on property owned by the town of Edenton, across the street from Northeastern Regional Airport.
Dogwood Alliance, a nonprofit opposed to the expansion, had a local volunteer follow a truck from the site to Enviva’s Ahoskie plant. A forester from Neal & Associates confirmed that some of the wood was going to Enviva.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that roughly 87 acres of timber on the property was sold to a timber cruiser in December and then harvested by Bateman Logging. Gooden said the town was not told where the timber would be going. Edenton garnered around $50,000 from the sale.
Gooden explained that the timber cutting was required by the Federal Aviation Administration for a planned airport runway project.
Part of the harvested airport property is wetlands and stretches nearly to Albemarle Sound. Ringeisen, a photographer, captured a photo after the cut that showed felled trees next to a faded sign that emphasizes the importance of conserving wetlands.
Some of the town’s logged tract could be replanted, Gooden said. That aligns with Enviva’s claim that the company only buys from property owners whose forestland will be replanted.
But Jack Spruill, who owns conservation land in Roper, said Enviva’s replanting is “not compulsory.”
“There is absolutely no replanting of hardwood trees anywhere in North Carolina following such a cutting,” he said.
Spruill asked if it’s not DEQ’s responsibility to monitor environmental impacts from Enviva’s operations, then “whose job is it?”
For their part, Enviva representatives say the company works to conserve forestland across the Southeast. Some of its local efforts include conserving 766 forested acres along the northern Chowan River, 1,000 acres of cypress-gum swamp in Bertie County, and 6,000 acres of bottomland forest in Camden County.
Andy Wood, director of the Coastal Plain Group, also addressed deforestation’s effects on flooding.
“Removing forest cover from areas underlain by poorly-draining soils will result in those soils remaining wetter for longer periods of time,” he said. “This increases the potential for flooding in and around adjacent built environments that were previously kept safe.”
Allowing Enviva to expand its plant also would have effects on air quality. Currently there are not many air-quality sensors in northeast North Carolina to monitor air pollutants. One such pollutant, known as PM2.5, or fine dust, can worsen asthma symptoms and cause heart attacks.
Chowan, Tyrrell and Washington counties have some of the highest rates of asthma-related emergency department visits in the state, according to a study by the N.C. Medical Journal.
An Enviva spokesperson told the Chowan Herald the company would welcome DEQ air monitoring, but doesn’t plan to install the monitoring equipment itself.
In 2019, Enviva added new air pollution controls at two facilities after CleanAIRE NC filed a lawsuit, alleging more air pollution was occurring than what was being reported. Enviva has paid fines ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 for past air-quality violations.
Brennan expressed concern that many locals are not aware of Enviva’s operations.
“People around here assume all the trucks are going to paper mills or sawmills. They don’t realize where some of this is going,” he said.
Enviva plans to continue operating its Ahoskie facility even if NCDEQ denies its permit for the expansion. The current permit expires Feb. 28, 2027.