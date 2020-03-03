The first-degree murder trial of Raymond Woodley has been pushed back to May 11 after a Pasquotank County Superior Court judge granted a defense attorney’s request for a continuance in the case.
Judge Lamont Wiggins granted defense attorney Tonza Ruffin’s request on Tuesday, a day after the judge told potential jurors to return to court prepared for the start of jury selection in Woodley’s trial.
Woodley is charged in the May 3, 2018 shooting death of Trevon Demetrius Blount in the Holly Street area of Elizabeth City. An autopsy report indicated Blount was shot eight times and that he died the night of the shooting.
Ruffin asked for the continuance after prosecutors asked during a pre-trial hearing that social media messages related to the case be admitted as evidence. The Facebook messages surfaced late last week and reference an alleged gun sale deal gone bad between the defendant and the victim almost nine months before the shooting.
Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini received copies of the messages “after hours” last Wednesday and read them last Thursday before informing Woodley’s defense counsel of the new evidence.
Ruffin, however, was on secured vacation from the court and didn’t receive motions made by prosecutors until Friday afternoon. Ruffin told the court she did not have ample time to prepare a response to the new evidence.
“I was prepared to proceed (to trial) when I left for vacation,” Ruffin told the court on Tuesday. “I was utilizing my vacation to take a break from what I am doing.”
Pellini argued that the defense has had the same amount of time “with this information” that prosecutors have had.
“We gave as much notice as we could under the circumstances,” she said.
Wiggins granted Ruffin’s motion for the continuance, saying the messages have the potential to change the “direction” of the case and that attorneys are “not expected to work” while on secured vacation.
Ruffin also told the court that Woodley has rejected two plea deals offered by the state — the first a second-degree murder plea in the mitigated range and a second plea deal of second-degree murder in the presumptive range.
Pellini told the court that both plea deals have been withdrawn.
Woodley remains in custody at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1 million cash bond.