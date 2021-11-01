HERTFORD — The state transportation department closed a section of Woodville Road in Perquimans County earlier today to complete phase II of a pipe replacement project.
The N.C. Department of Transportation and Barnhill Contractors closed a section of Woodville Road in August for the first phase of the project to replace existing pipe culverts with aluminum culverts.
According to Perquimans County Emergency Services, the road will be closed for the second phase of the project until Jan. 1.
Barricades will be placed at the culvert site to prevent vehicles from entering the work area. Additional barricades have been set up at the intersection of New Hope Road and Woodville Road and the intersection of Swain Lane and Woodville Road.
Temporary detour signs have been set up to direct traffic to the detour route.